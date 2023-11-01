10 Biggest Feuds In 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Herstory

This isn’t ‘RuPaul’s Best Friends Race’!
Logo TV; VH1
Drama isn’t always the most necessary component of RuPaul’s Drag Race. With that said, some legendary legend feuds that took place during the show had us gagged, gooped, and entertained!
From frenemies to full-on rivals to feuding cliques, there have been several different dynamics on Drag Race that spilled into drama between contestants. Whether you were rooting for one side or the other, the truth is that these feuds gave us plenty of memes, catchphrases, and fun moments to keep watching.
Scroll through to check out some of the most legendary feuds in RuPaul’s Drag Race herstory!
Rebecca Glasscock vs. Basically Everyone (Season 1)
Logo TV
Even though Shannel was edited to look like the primary person who was bothered by Rebecca Glasscock on Drag Race season one, the truth is that all of the queens were baffled every time that Rebecca received a compliment or didn’t have to lip sync for her life.
Tyra Sanchez vs. Tatianna (Season 2)
Logo TV
A lot of queens had a problem with Tyra Sanchez – who now uses the King Tyra stage name – in season two. Meanwhile, a lot of queens also had an issue with Tatianna during that season. But what we ultimately saw were Tyra and Tatianna themselves engaging in legendary fights in the werk room and during Untucked.
Heathers vs. Boogers (Season 3)
Logo TV
Season three of Drag Race was a clash of two cliques: the self-proclaimed Heathers, which seemed to look up to Raja as their leader, and versus the so-called Boogers, who used Shangela as their main target. The Heathers did come out victorious in the end, but this was a battle that we will never forget!
Sharon Needles vs. Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4)
Logo TV
The first truly iconic one-on-one rivalry that lasted all season long took place between Sharon Needles and Phi Phi O’Hara on Drag Race season four. While we’ve had many other rivalries on the show since then, it’s hard not to rank this as the ultimate Drag Race feud in herstory.
Jinkx Monsoon vs. Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5)
Logo TV
The Ro-Laska-Tox clique consisting of Roxxxy Andrews, Alaska, and Detox seemed to have an issue with Jinkx Monsoon over the course of Drag Race season five. Ultimately, though, Roxxxy admitted that most of this drama came from her feeling like she was underperforming in comparison to Jinkx.
Ginger Minj & Kennedy Davenport vs. Violet Chachki & Pearl (Season 7)
Logo TV
This was another prime example of not only feuding cliques, but a clash of drag generations. Whereas Ginger Minj and Kennedy Davenport made their way through Drag Race season seven representing “old-school drag,” Violet Chachki and Pearl identified as queens of a new generation. This was an epic fight between these two groups up until the top four.
Bob the Drag Queen vs. Derrick Barry (Season 8)
Logo TV
A lot of contestants were bothered by Bob the Drag Queen on Drag Race season eight. It was clear that Bob was a frontrunner, and some of the girls weren’t liking it! All things considered, though, the biggest rival of the season for Bob was Derrick Barry, who had major fights and arguments with Bob all season long.
Yvie Oddly vs. Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11)
VH1
The conflict between Yvie Oddly and Silky Nutmeg Ganache in season 11 also felt very reminiscent on the “new-school” versus “old-school” debate between drag performers on Drag Race. Yvie and Silky had a hard time seeing eye to eye throughout the competition – and we had fun watching them being shady to each other!
Brita vs. Aiden Zhane (Season 12)
VH1
Aiden Zhane was overlooked by a lot of queens in the cast of Drag Race season 12, but Brita was shown as the most vocal of those critics. While Brita did eventually send Aiden home in a lip sync, fans felt bad for how Aiden was treated in the competition, which resulted in a lot of social media drama while the season aired. Thankfully, everything has been resolved since then.
Mistress Isabelle Brooks vs. Loosey LaDuca (Season 15)
MTV
In an era where reality TV contestants are regularly terrified of speaking their minds and being labeled a “villain,” we had the pleasure of watching Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Loosey LaDuca giving us some classic Drag Race feud in season 15! These two were frenemies all season long, and we were incredibly entertained while watching them navigate this dynamic.