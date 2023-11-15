Fan-Casting An All-Fashion Queens Season of 'Drag Race All Stars'

Fashion queens who can turn some looks!
15 seasons later, RuPaul’s Drag Race has featured several legendary fashion queens who have raised the stakes and elevated the runway game of the series.
With Mama Ru coining the nickname Supermodel of the World, there was never any doubt that fashion would be a huge element on Drag Race. While we’ve seen certain queens win their respective seasons without having the best looks, the contestants are often required to live up to a certain expectation when it comes to their aesthetic.
To celebrate the fabulous fashionistas we’ve seen on Drag Race over the years, it’s time to fan-cast a full season of All Stars featuring some of the best fashion queens in herstory who are still vying to snatch a crown.
Scroll through to check out our fan-casting of an all-fashion queens season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars!
Yara Sofia (Season 3)
On all three seasons she’s competed on – season three, All Stars 1, and All Stars 6 – Yara Sofia has served up some iconic and over-the-top looks that are pretty unforgettable. In season three, which was full of design challenges, Yara even managed to win a Ball against fashion giants like Raja and Manila Luzon.
Willam (Season 4)
Willam was one of the first queens on Drag Race who started wearing actual designer clothes on the runway. Even though her fashion was often overlooked (and her disqualification didn’t help, either), Willam was really upping the fashion game of Drag Race during her stint on season four.
Lineysha Sparx (Season 5)
Season five is one of the toughest and most competitive Drag Race seasons of all time. Due to her language barrier, Lineysha Sparx was regularly dismissed by other contestants and even by some judges. Alas, Lineysha did prove how gorgeous of a queen she is, and stunted that runway with some gorgeous costumes.
Milk (Season 6)
While most Drag Race contestants had focused on elevating the femme-presenting fashion aesthetic of the series in past seasons, Milk came into season six truly wanting to shake things up. Milk walked the runway with a pregnant belly, sporting a beard, with a huge Pinocchio-like nose, and even in a male-presenting RuPaul outfit.
Miss Fame (Season 7)
Miss Fame might have not succeeded in performance-based challenges, but her fashion sense and overall aesthetic were pretty impeccable. Back in season seven, Miss Fame was wearing wigs and outfits that we could literally see RuPaul in, which proved just how elevated her Drag Race package really was.
Naomi Smalls (Season 8)
Fans developed a slight aversion to “fashion queens” after we got so many of them in season seven. And yet, Naomi Smalls still managed to capture the hearts of viewers with her run in season eight. Particularly when she came back for All Stars 4, Naomi proved that she is very passionate about being a drag queen – not just a fashion model – while still looking like a high-profile runway diva.
Valentina (Season 9)
Valentina received some backlash from her fellow competitors after revealing she had only been doing drag for a few months prior to Drag Race season nine. And yet, not a single soul could clock Valentina’s drag, outfits, and makeup technique in the competition. We’d love to see Valentina competing again in a season full of other fashion queens.
Plastique Tiara (Season 11)
Plastique Tiara was another contestant who seemingly struggled with cultural references and performance-based challenges. But, man, was this queen gorgeous! Plastique killed it on the runway every single week, and keeps slaying the game with her transition videos on TikTok and Instagram.
Gigi Goode (Season 12)
Gigi Goode is one of the supreme fashion superstars in the Drag Race canon. With her own talents, outfits created by her mom, and collaborations with the House of Avalon, Gigi had a runway package that seemed pretty unbeatable in season 12. While she’s taking her time traveling the world and attending fashion shows, we can’t wait to see Gigi back on All Stars.
Gottmik (Season 13)
To put it simply: Gottmik’s runway looks in season 13 looked like she was already competing on a season of All Stars. The same was true about Symone, but given that the Ebony Enchantress won the season, we’d love to see Gottmik return for an All Stars and see what other out-of-this-world creations she could showcase on the mainstage of Drag Race.