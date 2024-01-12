Jan Sport launches official collection with JanSport & it's ADORABLE

We’re literally gagging for this Jantasy!
The Jantasy goddess is back-pack-back-pack-back-pack again!
On Friday. Jan. 12, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 and All Stars 6 superstar Jan Sport announced an official collab with the brand JanSport, the American company of backpacks and apparel that inspired her drag name.
The Jan Sport x JanSport collection features “head-turning packs designed by the girl next door herself with her fans in mind.” This includes a “Half Pint Mini Backpack” and a “Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack” that are now available for sale.
This is a wonderful full-circle moment for a queen who, upon getting cast on Drag Race season 12, had to drop the “Sport” last name to avoid potential copyright infringement issues while appearing on TV. Now, Jan Sport is literally collaborating with the actual brand!
“I am so excited to share the Jan Sport x JanSport collaboration with the world,” Jan told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s been a lifelong dream, even before I began performing drag as Jan Sport nearly a decade ago. Not many drag artists who name themselves after a company get to collaborate with them… especially ones who had to change their name for a TV show! I cannot thank JanSport enough for trusting me with the integrity of their brand and vision for their company. To now be part of it, and have my own bags, is the biggest accomplishment of my career.”
Scroll through to learn more information about the Jan Sport x JanSport collection — which is now being sold on MyBestJudy.com.
Jan Sport x JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack
Image: Tanner Abel
“The JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack was made to keep everything within close reach. Featuring an adjustable waist belt, one main compartment, and a zippered front pocket for those small necessities (lip gloss, we're looking at you). Get up and go with the Fifth Avenue as your newest and favorite sidekick (or waist-kick). The Fifth Avenue features a roomy main compartment with space for all your stuff, an adjustable waist belt with elastic stash loop and side buckle, and a small, zippered pocket on the front.”
Jan Sport x JanSport Half Pint Mini Backpack
Image: Tanner Abel
“The JanSport Half Pint Mini Backpack is a super cute addition to any outfit. Featuring one main compartment, a front zippered pocket, and all of the cuteness you could ever imagine. Small and light, the JanSport Half Pint Mini is the perfect throw-on-and-go miniature backpack. This features webbing shoulder straps that can be adjusted to accommodate varying carry lengths, a smaller front pocket with additional slip pockets on the outside, a webbing grab handle on top, and a small but roomy main compartment.”