Here's why 'Drag Race' fans think Lawrence Chaney announced a new beau

New couple alert?!
One of the biggest storylines explored on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 had to do with Lawrence Chaney feeling insecure about the way they looked out of drag. While their process of building up that confidence wasn’t well-explored in the series, Lawrence has clearly been making progress in their personal and professional lives… and perhaps even in their love life, too?
On Wednesday, Feb. 21, a series of U.K. shows titled The Winners Tour was announced — with a kickoff date scheduled for Jun. 3, 2024. The tour will feature Lawrence (season 2 winner), Krystal Versace (season 3 winner), Danny Beard (season 4 winner), and Ginger Johnson (season 5 winner). The only winner of a flagship Drag Race UK season who isn’t featured in the tour is The Vivienne (season 1) due to scheduling conflicts.
Just earlier this week, however, another social media post from Lawrence caught the attention of the fans. “We are in fact that annoying couple,” @_misstyrone wrote in the caption alongside two pictures with Lawrence. The Drag Race UK winner re-posted the original post and wrote: “Theeeee most annoying couple.” The runner-up of season 2, Bimini, replied to Lawrence’s X post with a comment including heart emojis.
This prompted fans to wonder if Lawrence is now dating this other drag performer, Miss Tyrone, who seems to be based in Cali, Colombia. And, well, certain Instagram posts do suggest that this might be a couple after all!
