Scroll To Top

Here's why 'Drag Race' fans think Lawrence Chaney announced a new beau

| 02/21/24
simbernardo
author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim is experiencing the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim is experiencing the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio