Fans Reveal Which 'Drag Race' Queens They'd Defend Against An Army Of The Entire Fandom

These ‘Drag Race’ fans are ready to defend their queens.
At this point, the so-called “unpopular opinion” trope is a long-standing social media trend that permeates many corners of the internet. When it comes to
RuPaul’s Drag Race
, fans can be very passionate about the queens they like and dislike, which usually leads to online discourse, fights, drama, and discussions.
Certain
Drag Race
queens get an unflattering edit on the show,
underperform according to viewers’ expectations
, aren’t appreciated by the judges, and/or are considered overestimated by some fans. There are also queens who get involved in pre-season or post-season drama, which can impact their relationships with the fandom.
With that in mind, a new thread on Reddit asked
Drag Race
fans one simple question: “Which queen are you defending like this?” The picture used in the thread shows a single person standing in front of a sea of people and saying, “Yes, you all are wrong.” So, it’s time to take a look at which queens would be fiercely defended by fans just like in the picture.
Scroll through to see the answers to this Reddit thread about
RuPaul’s Drag Race
queens.
Jan
Paramount+
“Jan comes to mind, especially because I think her work is pretty cool and I don’t think it’s bad to want to be the best at what you do, even if she’s very transparent with it,” one Redditor wrote. Not only does this comment have 1,000 upvotes and a lot of follow-up responses, but Jan was also mentioned several other times in this same thread.
Farrah Moan
VH1
With nearly 1,000 upvotes as of this writing, Farrah Moan is also a top-of-mind queen in this thread. “Yes, there are dozens of us!” one Reddit user wrote in agreement.
Loosey LaDuca
MTV
Loosey LaDuca didn’t get the best edit on
Drag Race
season 15, but over 900 fans upvoted for her entry in this thread. “Literally everyone turned on her and it was sooo frustrating,” a
Drag Race
fan wrote. “Her portrayal on the show just didn’t add up to me because she was so upbeat and funny in every interview post-recording, so I knew something was off.”
Ra’Jah O’Hara
VH1
Ra’Jah O’Hara absolutely earned her redemption storyline on
All Stars 6
and went on to win the first season of
Canada vs the World
. Alas, she was also mentioned in this thread in relation to how she was perceived in season 11.
“This was me defending Ra’Jah O’Hara while season 11 was airing,” a Redditor wrote. “I remember she was the bottom of the fan-favorite polls every week and even when this sub still had a flair count for how many users have each girl’s flair, Ra’Jah was near the bottom, if not on the bottom for most of the season. Her crowning on
Canada vs the World
was the first time I actually cried at a crowning. I will be a Ra’Jah defender until the day I die.”
Rita Baga
Crave/World of Wonder
“Rita Baga for some reason,” one Reddit user wrote, along with a GIF of the
Canada’s Drag Race
season one runner-up. This response has over 550 upvotes. A follow-up comment noted, “The season one judging really screwed her over with the fanbase. I figured people would finally warm up to her after
Canada vs the World
, but apparently not.”
Courtney Act
Logo TV
It’s fair to say that most
Drag Race
fans were falling in love with Bianca Del Rio and Adore Delano while season six was airing. But Courtney Act had a strange edit on the show, which didn’t really help her. But she did have quite a good following! “Me being lowkey Team Courtney during season six, the dozens of us were in the trenches,” one Redditor wrote, garnering over 500 upvotes.
Princess Poppy
MTV
Nearly 500 Reddit users upvoted for an entry of Princess Poppy to this list. “She’s such a doofus, I love her,” a
Drag Race
fan wrote. “‘I’m your least favorite drag queen’s least favorite drag queen’ was iconic.”
Willam
Logo TV
Willam was included in this Reddit thread with a GIF of her sashaying away and the caption “Bless this mess!” Over 360 upvotes agree with this response, as well as a hilarious follow-up comment that reads: “Don’t know if this is Derrick or Courtney but yes to both!”
Rosé
VH1
A GIF of Rosé saying “I am so f*cking excited” entered this Reddit thread and garnered over 340 upvotes. “Literally my favorite queen from season 13,” a commenter wrote. “She impressed me so much.”
Trinity The Tuck
VH1
Trinity The Tuck was a finalist on season nine and
All Stars 7
, as well as a winner on
All Stars 4
, but some fans still feel like they need to defend her, apparently? Trinity was added to this thread with a comment that reads, “Absolutely love Trinity and think she’s one of the most talented queens from
RuPaul’s Drag Race
, period. Feels like she gets disrespected online constantly and it’s completely unwarranted.” The comment has over 310 upvotes as of this writing.