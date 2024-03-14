Here's why 'Drag Race's Megami & Roxxxy Andrews are fighting online

Mama, the drama!
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 star Megami performed a recent lip sync number with a mashup of Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional” that transitioned into an audio clip of Roxxxy Andrews in season 5 talking about being left behind by her mother at a bus stop, which then transitioned into a clip of RuPaul in the judging panel for All Stars 1 saying, “That’s funny, tell another one.”
To be clear, there’s literally no connection between “So Emotional” (the song performed by Sasha Velour in season 9’s lip sync for the crown that revealed rose petals underneath her wig), Roxxxy’s life story shared in season 5, and that moment from RuPaul throwing friendly shade at Michelle Visage while filming All Stars 1.
A clip of Megami’s performance was re-shared by X user @fredjzeidric. “Megami, you’re going to jail for this,” the fan wrote.
A fan tags Roxxxy in the X post with Megami’s performance.
Another X user, @aneeetra, quoted that original tweet and wrote, “bite back please lmao” while tagging Roxxxy in the caption.
Roxxxy reacts to the video.
After being tagged by the aforementioned fan, Roxxxy shared her reaction to the video of Megami’s performance. “Not time for foolishness… sad and disrespectful to add something like that in for laughs,” the All Stars 2 star wrote. “Why not just be funny? [shrug emoji].”
Megami apologizes to Roxxxy.
Following Roxxxy’s reaction to the clip, Megami stepped in to offer an explanation and apology. “Before it all gets too crazy, this was a mix I made forever ago doing Whitney ‘So Emotional’ with a bunch of dialogue clips of emotional Drag Race moments. More quoting famous moments from the show for the audience,” Megami’s X post read.
“But regardless of my intent, I clearly overstepped a boundary and used a moment that shouldn’t have and I will absolutely take it out of the mix,” the season 16 star added. “Especially being on the other side, I understand how things like this affect us all a lot more clearly.”
She concluded, “You’re literally iconic and I wasn’t trying to make fun of you. I will always own up to being wrong and I was here. And I legitimately apologize for that.”
Roxxxy responds to Megami’s apology.
“Thank you and I completely accept your apology!” Roxxxy wrote in response to Megami’s apology. “You are way too [talented] to need to use that! Keep turning it! Thank you for understanding! [kiss emojis] much respect.”