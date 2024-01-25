A controversial 'Drag Race' toast is sparking a passionate debate between RuGirls and 'local girls'

Who knew a toast would cause all this conversation?
In the third episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16, titled “The Mother of All Balls,” Hershii LiqCour Jeté and Geneva Karr fell into the bottom two and had to lip sync for their lives. In Untucked, both Hershii and Geneva were worried that they’d be the first-eliminated queen of the season.
But before the bottom-two queens of the week talked about their fears and concerns, Amanda Tori Meating pointed out that this was the first (and only) time that the entire season 16 cast was together in Untucked. “Everybody, raise your glass,” Morphine Love Dion said, calling for a toast. “To no more being a ‘local girl,’” Plasma added while raising her cup.
From what was shown in the episode, no one on set reacted negatively to Plasma’s statement. Later in the Untucked segment, Hershii expressed her fears that going home first meant that she’d go “back to being a ‘local girl.’”
For context, a “local girl” is a term used to describe drag artists who are known in their local scenes but have not been on television — even more specifically, haven’t been on Drag Race — as of yet. Seattle-based drag artist Jane Don’t saw this Untucked clip and quote-reposted it on X (formerly Twitter). “This was really weird lol,” she wrote. “‘No more being a local girl’ ok see y’all when you get booked at the bar with us.”
Jane added, “Don’t come on here much anymore but felt compelled by how goofy this moment was. I get that most people that get on the show probably feel this way to one degree or another but hooooo boy does it feel a little tactless to say it.”
Jane Don’t followed up her original statements with two other posts in the same thread. “Some of these girls might be back working their old gigs after this anyway,” she wrote. “Let’s not pretend Drag Race is a golden ticket anymore.”
She went on, “No shade to anybody. Just think it’s goofy to get an ego when we’re all just doing poopoo peepee heehaw wacka wacka sh*t in night clubs for a living lol.”
Well, these X posts from Jane Don’t have sparked a huge debate between RuGirls (Drag Race alumni), former contestants of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and drag artists who haven’t competed on those shows yet. As expected, this discourse has many different points of view.
Given that Plasma was the queen seen in the video toasting to “no more being a local girl,” she’s taken to X to respond to the reactions shared by Jane Don’t.
“Hi y’all. Watching Untucked back and fully hearing how my toast sounds derogatory towards local performers,” Plasma wrote. “TOTALLY not how I feel - I would be NOTHING w/o the NYC drag community, and I apologize if my words came across as a slight to ANY performer ANYWHERE. Much love.”
Megami, who was also in the Untucked room when this toast happened, shared her perspective on the situation.
“I can legitimately guarantee not a single person there meant it as shade to local girls,” the season 16 star wrote. “I guess it was a slow week in the Twitter drama department. Hahaha.”
Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio wrote, “I’ve been lucky enough to be a ‘LOCAL GIRL’ for the past 28 years of my drag career. That means you are WORKING! Take pride in that!”
Drag Race Down Under season 1 star Etcetera Etcetera chimed in, “I’m a proud local girl. I have performed at the same bar for six years. You can see me there for FREE every week. The people who come to see my free shows every week are the ones who have bought the $99 tickets to see me on the big stages. Don’t discount your locals.”
All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé chimed in, “She kinda tore. Lol.”
DragQueenMerch CEO Biblegirl wrote, “Ultimately comes down to our own interpretations here, what IS local? I get what Plasma meant, esp. considering from her POV she still had a grind to get to the point of making it to a scene to be able to say that. Respect to anybody deserving who can get there and hold their own.”
Season 15 finalist Luxx Noir London added, “I never considered myself a local girl so I have nothing to add to this discourse :)”
Canada’s Drag Race season 1 star Kiara added, “Yall are getting mad at her for that when every girl that got on the show did it for the pay raise and for a shot at bigger exposure [laughing emoji]. Every girl.”
Season 14 Miss Congeniality winner Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté wrote, “I’ve always hated that theory… cuz no matter what show you’re on… you’re still a local girl lol. You live in your hometown. You perform in your town. And parade around your ‘local’ bar.”
Chicago-based drag artist Chanel Mercedes Benz wrote, “The shade is. Half the girls still be local after the show.”
Dragula season 1 star Meatball wrote, “Lotta yall TV girls end up begging us local girls for gigs once the next season rolls around.”
Season 15 star Salina EsTitties shared an X post linking out to her “I died a local girl” merch.
Brooklyn-based drag artist Dev Doee chimed in, “I would toast to no longer being a local girl too like yall stfu.”