Fans have HILARIOUS reactions to 'Drag Race UK vs the World' S2 body-part teasers

It’s like Pokémon, but for ‘Drag Race’!
“You’ll have your looks… your pretty face… and don’t underestimate the importance of body language!”
The fans are completely losing their minds over the brand-new teasers for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 2. For now, the only RuVeals that have been shared are certain body parts of the queens who are competing in the upcoming season… but that’s all it takes to get dedicated Drag Race fans riled up on social media.
According to a post shared on the official Instagram account of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, we only have “two days to go” until a huge announcement from UK vs the World. A video also teased that the “cast RuVeal” will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13, so fans are assuming that this is when the full cast will be announced.
In the meantime, fans are taking to social media to have fun with the UK vs the World body-part teasers, create memes, and speculate for their lives!
Scroll through to see the best fan reactions to the body-part teasers of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 2 — which is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus.