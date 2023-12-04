18 Pics From Throb Zombie's Dragula S5 Premiere Extravaganza That Have Us Feeling Things​

Images: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd; Amanda Macchia Photography @amandamacchiaphoto
Is your heart throbbing? Because its about to. Drag artist Throb Zombie is currently making hearts race and stomping through the competition on season five of The Boulet Brother's Dragula. This Boston-based nonbinary king mixes horror, punk rock, and eroticism to create their unique and exciting drag aesthetic. And it was all on display during a recent event at
The Stable
, in Providence, Rhode Island.
Keep scrolling for a look at the night's wicked festivities, the performances, and the crowd who were there to soak it all up live. And be sure to catch Throb on
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula
, currently streaming on AMC Plus Apple TV Channel, AMC+ Amazon Channel, Shudder, Shudder Amazon Channel, AMC+, or for free with ads on The Roku Channel.
Image: Amanda Macchia Photography @amandamacchiaphoto
Image: Amanda Macchia Photography @amandamacchiaphoto
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
Image: Amanda Macchia Photography @amandamacchiaphoto
Image: Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd
"Meet Our Monster: Throb Zombie"
Meet star of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 5" Throb Zombie, and join us for Season 5 of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula on Shudder