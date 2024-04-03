15 reasons to date a gym queen that have nothing to do with physical appearance

Energy, stamina, commitment, oh, my!
Whether you call them gym rats or gym queens, you want to hate them for their vanity, but you also can't help but admire their work ethic (and abs).
You don't have to be a gym queen to want to be with one, and just because you are a gym queen doesn't mean you need to date a fellow one. That said, there are plenty of reasons to date a gym queen that have nothing to do with physical appearance. Here are our top 15.
1. He knows how to be supportive
You may like Drill Sergeant Barbie or you may want someone a little more soft and slow, but your gym guy knows how to be supportive of your goals, both in and out of the bedroom.
2. He knows how to take care of himself
Independence is sexy, and a gym queen knows how to take care of themselves. It's nice to be needed, but it's also nice to have someone who can take care of themselves.
3. He knows how to stay focused
Working out takes a lot of concentration and focus to make sure you do your form correctly. That focus is great in relationships, because so long as you know how to communicate, he'll know when he needs to keep his focus on you.
4. He has a solid work ethic
There are plenty of days when he doesn't want to go to the gym. He feels sick, tired, hungover, or something else entirely. But he still goes. He has a solid work ethic, and he isn’t one to shirk any of his responsibilities.
5. He has stamina in the sack
All those planks he does have a practical purpose as well. He can keep going without taking breaks. He’s got the stamina and can go the distance.
6. He knows how to manage his time
When you’re committed to go to the gym, you can’t just wake up and mozy on over. You need to plan your entire schedule for the week. Gym queens know how to manage their time. They simply have to.
7. You have scheduled time alone without him
If you’re anything like me, you like having a little alone time when you’re dating someone. When you date a gym queen, you have scheduled alone time where you can hang out with friends, or just cozy on up to a glass of wine while watching Netflix.
8. He always has energy (which rubs off on you)
Working out makes you more energetic. Gym queens are like the energizer bunny. They just keep going and going. This, undoubtedly, rubs off on you too!
9. He's not afraid to eat
Time to load up on all the carbs and protein with your man.
10. He probably knows how to cook (healthily) too
His lifestyle doesn’t begin and end with the gym. He (most likely) knows how to cook healthy meals at home, which you get to have!
11. He'll motivate you to go to the gym with him
Okay, so this is good and bad. It’s good, because hey, you’re getting healthier and sharing a passion with your partner. But then it becomes annoying when you feel guilty for not wanting to go. So let me say this: let him motivate you, but don’t let him guilt you.
12. Gym dates are actually a lot of fun
When’s the last time you had a gym date? You’d think they’d suck because you’re sweaty and in pain, but they’re actually a lot of fun.
13. It’s easy to buy him gifts
Gym clothing. Done. Or get him some fancy protein bars. That should do it too.
14. He has a high threshold for pain
He’s constantly “feeling the burn” and not complaining about it, so you know he’s not going to whine if he experiences a little bit of pain or discomfort.
15. He can commit (to you)
If he can commit to going to the gym nearly every day, then he can definitely commit to dating you seriously.