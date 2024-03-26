10 reasons you need to laugh during sex more

Sex doesn't always have to be so serious!
Sex has gotten so serious these days. In an attempt to make things sexier and hotter, I feel like we’ve lost our capability to smile and laugh during sex. Sex should be fun. Not just intense and emotional. It should be lighthearted and silly—not all the time. But at least, sometimes. Right? So for all of you who think sex requires a pout, here are 10 reasons why you need to laugh more during sex.
1. It can break the ice
Maybe one or both of your is feeling a little nervous. Maybe one or both of you is doing this for the first time. Or, maybe one or both of you just does something totally embarrassing. Laughing can break the ice and keep the mood light instead of focusing on anything that may go wrong.
2. It establishes a better connection
Laughing can trigger your brain's endorphin system, and doing so can create a better bond between you and your partner. Who doesn't want to have a deeper connection?
3. Laughing is contagious
Maybe you feel weird if you start laughing, but the moment he does too, it'll all be worth it. Plus, as mentioned above, laughing is also a bonding technique, so if the two of you start up and keep going, it could actually bring you closer together.
4. Awkward things happen during sex
And it’s much easier to laugh when you accidentally catch a load if your eye than play it off coolly.
5. It's sexy to see your partner happy
It’s sexy and satisfying to see your partner smiling and laughing during sex. It’s sexy to see them letting go and enjoying themselves fully.
6. It lets your partner know you're having a good time
Laughter is a form of feedback. And it’s good feedback. It not only means they’re enjoying themselves, it means they’re comfortable with you.
7. You get a high from laughing hard
You know how your head gets a little light-headed after a laughing fit? It’s because more oxygen reaches your brain. Having a serious laughing fit during sex can actually make you feel euphoric.
8. Hot and heavy sex all the time is exhausting
Obviously hot and heavy, passionate love-making is great. But all the time? It’s just too much.
9. It diversifies your sex life
It spices things up. Sex can get boring after awhile. Laughing is just another way to diversify your sex life.
10. It takes the pressure off
Especially if it’s your first time having sex with this person, you can be nervous. You want to perform well. When you and he are smiling/laughing, it takes the pressure off. It allows you to loosen up and enjoy yourself.