20 times 'Drag Race' queens painted like Trixie Mattel to, ahem, varying degrees of success
RuPaul Drag Race star Trixie Mattel's hyper-exaggerated makeup look is so iconic that many of her fellow Ru Girls have tried painting their faces to mimic hers.
Mattel got her start in beauty school and then as an employee at Sephora before diving into drag. Since then, the comedy queen went on to be a break out star on the seventh season of Drag Race, eventually taking home the crown on All Stars season 3. Now, she's also a country music singer and has launched her own successful makeup line.
In fact, her makeup is so recognizable and iconic yesterday that Kennedy Davenport — who has had a long-standing feud with Mattel — even joined the ranks of queens who have taken her look for a spin. In a newly released YouTube video, chaotic queen Mistress Isabelle Brooks painted Davenport's face in Mattel's unforgettable style while the two gossiped about what happened to cause the feud.
"I was the one with the beef," Davenport explained. "My heart was broken. When I befriend somebody, I really take that to heart. I just felt, in the instances of filming [All Stars 3], not one time did she tell me she was reading me every chance she got. I really thought that we had created a bond that we weren't able to create during season 7."
From Bob the Drag Queen to Kim Chi to her Bald and the Beautiful podcast co-host Katya, a dozen queens have given her arched brows, white under eyes, and extreme lashes a try!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
