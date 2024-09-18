Meet the Queens of 'Drag Race Thailand' season three
| 09/18/24
rachiepants
At last, the sickening cast of the long-awaited return of Drag Race Thailand has been Ru-vealed!
It’s been five long years since Angele Anang snatched the title in 2019 (wow, her step-down will be epic) and fans have been clamoring for more. Now we are getting our wish.
Also making a grand return is host and main judge Pangina Heals. The drag legend has certainly kept busy in in her time away from the show, including her own stint competing on Drag Race UK vs. The World, touring the globe, and starring in both RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas and Tongue Thai’d on WOW Presents Plus. Now she’ll be back where it all began, behind the judge’s table!
While Pangina may be a familiar face, there are plenty of changes coming to the new season of Drag Race Thailand, including a brand new stage and a glowed-up Werkroom. Also new, of course, are all the incredible drag artists competing for the title of Thailand’s Next Drag Superstar!
Speaking of which, let’s meet the queens!
Are you obsessed? Well, same. We’ll be counting down the days until the series premieres on October 16, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide.
Keep scrolling for a closer look at queens about to snatch your heart, and in one case, the crown!
Ladies and gentlemen, step aside, because the Mama Queen is coming and her name is Benze Diva! A fairy godmother of drag with over 20 years of experience, Benze Diva has mentored many Thai drag stars. Benze Diva has already won the hearts and respect of the new drag generation, exuding the wisdom, enlightenment and joy that only decades in the spotlight can bring. Get ready, Benze Diva is here to prove that true royalty is timeless. And remember, in her own immortal words, "Age is just a number, Darlings!"
Instagram: @benzediva_official
Fierce, freak and fantasy, Frankie Wonga is about to revolutionize the drag scene! With her background in special effects makeup, Frankie Wonga brings an otherworldly flair to the drag scene in Thailand. Since her first day in that scene, her looks and performances have been more than just shows; they're breathtaking spectacles that challenge reality and amaze audiences. Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience that will redefine your expectations of drag. Frankie Wonga is here, and she's going to take the world by storm!
Instagram:@frankie.wonga
In less than two years, Gawdland has transformed Thailand's drag scene into her era. She's not just a rising star – she's a supernova in stilettos. Gawdland is the voice of the new generation, a passionate advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights in Thailand. She serves us sexiness with confidence. She's known for her striking looks, charismatic performances and unapologetic attitude. Gawdland has the ability to challenge societal norms and represent the vibrant, diverse future of Thai drag culture.
Instagram: @gawdland
Prepare to experience the meteoric rise of Gigi Ferocious. From the world of dance to the dazzling world of drag, Gigi Ferocious isn't just stepping into the spotlight – she's conquering it with a ferocity that lives up to her name. This fashion-forward phenomenon is more than just a pretty face; she's a whirlwind of talent, confidence and pure, unadulterated star power. Don't let her newcomer status fool you. Gigi's extensive performance experience has equipped her with an arsenal of skills that seasoned queens can only dream of. In a world of glitz and glam, Gigi Ferocious shines brighter than a diamond in the rough.
Instagram: @gigiferocious
As the prodigious drag daughter of the legendary Bunny Be Fly from Drag Race Thailand Season 1, Kara Might isn't just stepping into the spotlight — she's claiming it as her birthright. With a remarkable talent for fashion design that has queens all over Thailand and beyond clamoring for her creations, Kara sweetens the show with her pink drag persona. So buckle up, Kara Might is here to prove that the world of drag isn't just about clothes, it's about transformation. Get ready to witness the birth of the sweet Kara Might.
Instagram: @karamight
Nane Sphera is the undisputed Queen of the North with a presence that commands attention and a talent that demands respect. As the proud owner of the sensational 6ixcret Show Drag Bar in Chiang Mai, Nane Sphera is set to revolutionize the drag scene in Thailand like never before. She has an impressive decade of performing experience and her lip-syncing skills are simply exceptional. Nane creates every single piece she wears herself from head to toe. Keep your eyes open and your senses ready, because the Northern Queen is here and she’ll reign supreme!
Instagram: @nane_sphera
From L.A. to Thailand, Siam Phusri is the only Thai drag star to thrill audiences far from her homeland. Her name alone is a masterpiece — "Siam"," the ancient name of Thailand, combined with "Phu" (land) and "Sri" (glorious) — and trust us, she lives up to every syllable. While she represents Thailand in L.A., Siam is a chameleon of unpredictability. Her costumes are handcrafted and she puts a lot of love and passion into them. Watch out, world — Siam Phusri is coming, and she's bringing the heat!
Instagram: @siamphusri
Shortgun, the alternative drag queen from the north, whose looks are as fascinating as they are unforgettable. With her first-class make-up skills and a style that defies convention, Shortgun describes herself as strange yet iconic. She proves that drag isn't just about doing a split, dip or stunt — it's about making a lasting impression. She's a creative queen with a strong presence. Shortgun's unique brand of drag can be summed up in four words: weird, spooky, camp, and unexpected.
Instagram: @theshortgunn
Spicy Sunshine has been a backup dancer in Singapore since the age of 18 and lives up to her name by heating up the Thai drag scene with her sizzling dance moves. It wasn’t long before she found her true calling in the drag community, believing it was the perfect stage to showcase her talents. With shows at the Drag Bar in Bangkok, she has proven that she is a star. Her fighting spirit is getting stronger by the day, making her a force to be reckoned with on every stage she sets foot on.
Instagram: @spicy.sunshineee
With a background in theater, Srirasha channels her artistic flair and theatrical experience into her performances. She has found her perfect expression in Japanese anime aesthetics, which now influences every look she creates. While she might not be flipping or splitting on stage, she holds the audience’s emotions in the palm of her hand and delivers each performance with remarkable precision and intensity. Her ability to capture every emotion in her performance has made her a standout force in the drag scene, earning her widespread recognition and acclaim.
Instagram: @srirashahotsauce
A stunning transgender showgirl from Phrae, Zepee has taken the stage by storm. Her talent is second to none, especially when it comes to her performance. She has made a name for herself on Thai television with a role in the popular series "Matalad.” Although she auditioned for Drag Race Thailand season 2 and didn’t make it, she didn’t give up. Instead, she used this as an incentive to improve her dancing, sewing, performance skills and come back stronger than ever. With her fun-loving personality and likable charm, her lip-syncing skills are not to be underestimated.
Instagram: @ze_pee
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.
