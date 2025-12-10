Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams break the internet with steamy shower pics

Can Friday come already?!
Heated Rivalry is the breakout sensation as the spicy gay hockey series is going viral all over social media for the unbelievable chemistry between the show's leads Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.
The handsome actors are keeping their foot on the gas as the fourth episode is about to drop later this week. New sneak peek images show the pair taking a steamy shower together and fans are going feral online. Check out the highlights below!
New episodes of Heated Rivalry drop every Friday on HBO Max in the U.S. and on Crave in Canada.