Heated Rivalry is getting a second season & the stars are teasing the sexy plot

After quickly becoming one of the most popular and talked-about shows of the year, Heated Rivalry season two has been officially confirmed.
Crave, the Canadian streaming service behind the show, announced the second season with a message on Instagram that rivals your average fan reaction: “Screaming, crying, throwing up! #HeatedRivalry is confirmed for SEASON 2!”
Not only does the show have a large and rabid fan base who will tune in for more episodes, but the Rachel Reid-authored book, which the show is based on, also has a sequel that will make perfect fodder for a second season.
Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander’s story continues in The Long Game, a novel that follows the secret lovers after the events of Heated Rivalry.
HBO Max, which brought the show to U.S. viewers, also announced the exciting news with a cute video featuring stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams opening a package and pulling out a hockey puck with “Heated Rivalry season 2” written on it.
“Hotter, wetter, longer,” Williams says, teasing the next season, before Storrie confirms that it will follow the plot of the sequel novel. “Start reading The Long Game if you want to spoil it for yourself,” he says.
Fans in the comments immediately went feral over the news that there is more Heated Rivalry content in the works.
"OH CANT WAIT FOR S2 AND GET MORE OF SHANE AND ILYA,” one person wrote.