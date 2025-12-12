Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Heated Rivalry is getting a second season & the stars are teasing the sexy plot

Heated Rivalry is getting a second season & the stars are teasing the sexy plot

Ilya and Shane's love story isn't ending any time soon!

Ilya and Shane in 'Heated Rivalry.'

Ilya and Shane in 'Heated Rivalry.'

Crave
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerDecember 12 2025 / 1:11 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

After quickly becoming one of the most popular and talked-about shows of the year, Heated Rivalry season two has been officially confirmed.

Crave, the Canadian streaming service behind the show, announced the second season with a message on Instagram that rivals your average fan reaction: “Screaming, crying, throwing up! #HeatedRivalry is confirmed for SEASON 2!”

Not only does the show have a large and rabid fan base who will tune in for more episodes, but the Rachel Reid-authored book, which the show is based on, also has a sequel that will make perfect fodder for a second season.

Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander’s story continues in The Long Game, a novel that follows the secret lovers after the events of Heated Rivalry.

HBO Max, which brought the show to U.S. viewers, also announced the exciting news with a cute video featuring stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams opening a package and pulling out a hockey puck with “Heated Rivalry season 2” written on it.

“Hotter, wetter, longer,” Williams says, teasing the next season, before Storrie confirms that it will follow the plot of the sequel novel. “Start reading The Long Game if you want to spoil it for yourself,” he says.

Fans in the comments immediately went feral over the news that there is more Heated Rivalry content in the works.

"OH CANT WAIT FOR S2 AND GET MORE OF SHANE AND ILYA,” one person wrote.

“LET US BE GLADDDD LET US BE GRATEFULLLL,” someone else commented.

“PLS I need 20 episodes lasting 1 hour,” someone begged.


There is no word yet when the show will start filming or when the episodes will air, but the fact that the story isn’t ending when the season 1 finale drops is reason enough to celebrate!

connor storriecraveheated rivalryhudson williamsilya rozanovseason 2sequelshane hollander

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Sutton Stracke & Jennifer Tilly
Interviews

Sutton Stracke reveals where she stands with Jennifer Tilly on 'RHOBH'

ILLENIUM / T-Pain / Kaskade
Music

Meet the handsome hunks headlining Electric Forest in 2026

Ilya and Shane in 'Heated Rivalry.'
TV

Heated Rivalry is getting a second season & the stars are teasing the sexy plot

Dylan Efron arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards.
Celebrities

Dylan Efron strips down in sexy Santa costume & gays are feeling merry

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC