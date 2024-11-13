15 hump day hunks who are just the sexy distraction we need today

We're not gonna lie, this week has been ROUGH. It really does feel like were on the cusp of societal collapse. But if there is one thing that always settles our nerves it's hot boys being, well hot. Thankfully no matter what is going on in the world we can count on the hunky men of Hollywood and the internet to make us thirsty and then quench us. Does that sound like what you need today? Good news...
Keep scrolling to see our fave hump day hunks this week, and let the stress melt away!
John Krasinski
Sexiest man of the year?! .... actually... wait.. sorry.. what was I sayin? 🫠
Pedro Pascal
Stop teasing us Daddy! On second thought, never stop!
April Carrion
Ok if she doesn't come back for All Stars we;re going to need this queen back for the Pit Crew!
Cheyenne Jackson
@mrcheyennejackson
In honor of my new peosucrion of La Cage at @Pasadena Playhouse I got into drag for the first time. Baby, i was living. PhotoBook Creative Director + Photographer + Producer: Mike Ruiz @mikeruizone PhotoBook Editor-In-Chief: Alison Hernon @718blonde Interview by Richard Pérez-Feria @richardperezferia Fashion Stylist: Raytell Bridges @raytell_bridges Hair: Carolyn Cina @carolynrosecina Makeup: Sterling Tull @sterlingtullnyc Tearsheets by Daniel López, Art Director, PhotoBook Magazine @by_danalarcon Studio: Love Studios NYC @lovestudiosnyc
Find you a man who can do both!
Jonathan Bailey
We love him IN pants...
Jonathan Bailey again
And especially OUT of them.
Darragh Hand
Sorry Kit, there is a new hunk on Heartstopper!
Michael Cimino
Michael Cimino turned 25 this week and he is looking very, ahem, grown.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn knows EXACTLY what he's doing here.
Troye Sivan
Those baby blues and, well, all of it.
Tom Daley
We are all always up for tubby time with Tom!
Coach Paul
This fitness influencer truly is his best advertisement.
Glen Powell
Glen Powell said "free the nipple" and we agree!
Diplo
Diplo remains allergic to shirts, and we remain grateful.
Idris Elba
Just a little throwback to the UK's ultimate hunk.