Celebrities

15 hump day hunks who are just the sexy distraction we need today

humpday hunks: Tom Daley, Cheyenne Jackson, Pedro Pascal
Courtesy of Tom Daley; Cheyenne Jackson via TikTok @3mpt_y via Twitter

If there is one thing we can count on, it's that these boys and their thirst traps will get us through the week!

rachiepants


We're not gonna lie, this week has been ROUGH. It really does feel like were on the cusp of societal collapse. But if there is one thing that always settles our nerves it's hot boys being, well hot. Thankfully no matter what is going on in the world we can count on the hunky men of Hollywood and the internet to make us thirsty and then quench us. Does that sound like what you need today? Good news...

Keep scrolling to see our fave hump day hunks this week, and let the stress melt away!

John Krasinski 

Sexiest man of the year?! .... actually... wait.. sorry.. what was I sayin? 🫠

Pedro Pascal 

Stop teasing us Daddy! On second thought, never stop!

April Carrion 

Ok if she doesn't come back for All Stars we;re going to need this queen back for the Pit Crew!

Cheyenne Jackson

@mrcheyennejackson

In honor of my new peosucrion of La Cage at @Pasadena Playhouse I got into drag for the first time. Baby, i was living. PhotoBook Creative Director + Photographer + Producer: Mike Ruiz @mikeruizone PhotoBook Editor-In-Chief: Alison Hernon @718blonde Interview by Richard Pérez-Feria @richardperezferia Fashion Stylist: Raytell Bridges @raytell_bridges Hair: Carolyn Cina @carolynrosecina Makeup: Sterling Tull @sterlingtullnyc Tearsheets by Daniel López, Art Director, PhotoBook Magazine @by_danalarcon Studio: Love Studios NYC @lovestudiosnyc

Find you a man who can do both!

Jonathan Bailey 

We love him IN pants...

Jonathan Bailey again

And especially OUT of them.

Darragh Hand

Sorry Kit, there is a new hunk on Heartstopper!

Michael Cimino

Michael Cimino turned 25 this week and he is looking very, ahem, grown.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn knows EXACTLY what he's doing here.

Troye Sivan

Those baby blues and, well, all of it.

Tom Daley

We are all always up for tubby time with Tom!

Coach Paul 

This fitness influencer truly is his best advertisement.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell said "free the nipple" and we agree!

Diplo 

Diplo remains allergic to shirts, and we remain grateful.

Idris Elba 

Just a little throwback to the UK's ultimate hunk.

CelebritiesPhotosGuysMen
thirst traphot guyshump day hunkssexy pics
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

