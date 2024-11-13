15 hump day hunks who are just the sexy distraction we need today

We're not gonna lie, this week has been ROUGH. It really does feel like were on the cusp of societal collapse. But if there is one thing that always settles our nerves it's hot boys being, well hot. Thankfully no matter what is going on in the world we can count on the hunky men of Hollywood and the internet to make us thirsty and then quench us. Does that sound like what you need today? Good news...

Keep scrolling to see our fave hump day hunks this week, and let the stress melt away!