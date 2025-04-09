29 pics of gay chaos at the 'The White Lotus' season three finale party

Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
The White Lotus season may have come to a close, but that doesn't mean the chaos has ended.
In celebration of the finale of a very spicy and controversial season, influencer Evan Ross Katz hosted an A-lister dinner with several of the cast members including Arnas Fedaravičius, Charlotte Le Bon, Jason Isaacs, Jon Gries, Nicholas Duvernay, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Lukas Gage, which he dubbed the “Chaos Dinner 3.0.”
But that's not all. Also pulling up a seat at the table were Melanie Lynskey, Jason Ritter, Ashley Park, Paul Forman, Janelle James, Jay Ellis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Madeline Brewer, Gabby Windey, Robby Hoffman, Ava Max, Benito Skinner, Charlie Carver, Gideon Glick, Hunter Doohan, Jackie Tohn, Lisa Rinna, Michelle Visage, Parvati Shallow, Ariana Madix, Sophie Thatcher, Thomas Doherty, Tracy E. Gilchrist, and more.
If that sounds epic, that’s because it was. Keep scrolling for a peek into the evening's most chaotic moments.
Paul Forman, Ashley Park, Benito Skinner and Lukas Gage attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel.
Michelle Visage attends Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Visage attends Evan Ross Katz's attended the dinner, too!
(L-R) Sarah Michelle Gellar and Evan Ross Katz attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Michelle Gellar poses with the evening's host Evan Ross Katz.
Tables settings for Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Guests arrived to this unique and perfectly on-theme table setting.
Evan Ross Katz (C) speaks during attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Host Evan Ross Katz speaks to the evening's attendees.
(L-R) Janelle James and Sarah Michelle Gellar attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle James and Sarah Michelle Gellar share a moment at the table.
(L-R) Lukas Gage, Lisa Rinna and Sophie Thatcher attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Lukas Gage, Lisa Rinna and Sophie Thatcher pose for a photo together.
Nicholas Duvernay attends Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicholas Duvernay snaps a selfie.
(L-R) Evan Ross Katz and Michelle Visage attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Evan Ross Katz and Michelle Visage share a moment.
Drinks are served during attends Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Dylan Efron's infamous back arch was there in spirit, too.
Arnas Fedaravičius attends Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Arnas Fedaravičius shows off his specs.
(L-R) Sophie Thatcher and Lukas Gage attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Sophie Thatcher and Lukas Gage pose in their 'White Lotus' themed hats.
(L-R) Michelle Visage, Jackie Tohn, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lisa Rinna attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Visage, Jackie Tohn, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lisa Rinna have a kiki.
(L-R) Melanie Lynskey and Robby Hoffman attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Melanie Lynskey and Robby Hoffman pose together at the table.
(L-R) Lukas Gage and Jon Gries attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Lukas Gage and Jon Gries chat.
(L-R) Ariana Madix and Gabby Windey attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Femme queen worlds collide as Ariana Madix and Gabby Windey pose for a quick pic.
(L-R) Hunter Doohan, Michael Hoffman and Lisa Rinna attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Hunter Doohan, Michael Hoffman and Lisa Rinna have a chat.
(L-R) Jason Isaacs, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jay Ellis attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
ason Isaacs, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jay Ellis share a cute moment.
(L-R) Gabby Windey, Evan Ross Katz, Jason Isaacs and Parvati Shallow attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Gabby Windey, Evan Ross Katz, Jason Isaacs and Parvati Shallow enjoy a moment.
(L-R) Arnas Fedaravičius, Jon Gries, Nicholas Duvernay, Charlotte Le Bon, Jason Isaacs and Tayme Thapthimthong attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Arnas Fedaravičius, Jon Gries, Nicholas Duvernay, Charlotte Le Bon, Jason Isaacs and Tayme Thapthimthong attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0."
Tracy E. Gilchrist attends Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Tracy E. Gilchrist is holding space for her meme.
Evan Ross Katz (C) speaks during attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Evan Ross Katz holds court at the dinner.
(L-R) Ariana Madix and Lukas Gage attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Ariana Madix and Lukas Gage pause for a quick photo opp!
(L-R) Jackie Tohn, Robby Hoffman, Jason Ritter, Gabby Windey, Melanie Lynskey and Sibyl Goldman attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Jackie Tohn, Robby Hoffman, Jason Ritter, Gabby Windey, Melanie Lynskey and Sibyl Goldman grab a quick photo.
(L-R) Michelle Visage, Charlotte Le Bon and Jon Gries attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Visage, Charlotte Le Bon and Jon Gries get meta.
(L-R) Ariana Madix and Jackie Tohn attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Gorgeous!
(L-R) Tayme Thapthimthong and Sabrina Impacciatore attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Tayme Thapthimthong and Sabrina Impacciatore converse.
(L-R) Evan Ross Katz and Jay Ellis attend Evan Ross Katz's "Chaos Dinner 3.0" celebrating HBO's "The White Lotus" finale hosted by Threads and MAX at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
van Ross Katz and Jay Ellis share a cute hug.