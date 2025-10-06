Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams casually drops that she's dating a woman

Porsha Williams dropped a new relationship announcement this weekend, letting fans know she's back on the dating scene after her divorce — and she's seeing both a man and a woman.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn't go into too much detail during CultureCon in New York City, but admitted she's narrowed the field down to two people.

"And he is nice and she is nice," she said matter-of-factly, prompting obvious shock from the crowd.

When Williams previously spoke with People about her divorce, she "joked" about wondering if she could get with a woman — but now it's sounding as if that wasn't so much of a joke after all.

"When you go through a bad enough breakup, you're like, 'I don't like nobody.' I was sitting there, I was like, 'Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come in and fill this void?'" she said in June. "But I don't [have that] yet. I'll come."

Now that it's been more than a year and a half since she announced her split from ex-husband Simon Guobadia, it's clear Williams has done some real reflecting on what she's looking for in a potential partner beyond just "nice."

"But I really wanted to make sure these were normal people," she told CultureCon attendees. "And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I'm having a hard time opening up because they're not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything to look perfect."