Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor's cutest moments on the Walk of Fame that have sapphics yearning

Sarah Paulson has been acting since the ‘90s, but now she’s officially a Hollywood star after securing her spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But it wasn’t the 50-year-old American Crime Story actress' star on the Walk of Fame that had lesbians gushing on social media; it was her adorable relationship with fellow actress Holland Taylor.

Paulson has been in an age-gap relationship with the 82-year-old The Morning Show star for a decade, and the two are still going strong.

At the event on Tuesday, it was clear to anyone watching just how much love there is between the two women. From the adoring looks to a heartfelt speech, the internet quickly became obsessed all over again with Paulson and Taylor.

Holding hands Photos of Taylor smiling ear-to-ear and lovingly holding Paulson’s hand while she cries at the speeches people gave at the event has sapphics crying over how sweet their relationship is.

Loving looks Everyone needs someone who looks at them the way Holland looks at Paulson. The love and admiration in her eyes is stunning!

Holland Taylor’s speech Taylor gave a moving speech at the event where she gushed about Paulson’s accomplishments and skills as an actress. “Her acting is as honest as our faith and as complicated as chemistry,” she said. “She’s not deceiving us, she is practicing magic.” But it was the moment when she talked about spending forever with Paulson that sent sapphics into a tailspin. “And just in case she doesn’t know it, she has a permanent shining star on my street,” she said. “I love you darling.”

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor laughing This is a small moment captured on film of Paulson and Taylor laughing together, but their obvious joy and fondness for each other comes through loud and clear.