60 pics of Kesha, Julio Torres, Victoria Paris & more celebrating Pride with Lyft x Stud Country
Matt Borkowski; Hunter Abrams
Lyft and Stud Country kicked off Pride with Steppin’ Out, a night of line dancing and two-stepping in celebration of queer joy and community at Brooklyn Bowl.
In addition to Kesha’s performance, the event was emceed by trans activist and organizer Fran Tirado and brought together notable names in the community including Julio Torres, James Scully, Tomas Matos, Aaron Rose Philip, Timo Weiland, Victoria Paris, and Eric Sedeño.
“I’m excited to be a part of Lyft's celebration of queer joy! There's strength in numbers and communities like Stud Country allow everyone to be themselves, even in spaces that might not have been as accessible in the past. It’s important to find your community, never hold back, and remember that the world is lucky to have you." - Kesha
Attendees jumped on the dance floor and enjoyed delectable desserts from Cake Zine and took home bandanas printed on-site by trans breakout designer Willie Norris Workshop. Continuing Lyft's long standing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, Victoria Foster from Advocates for Trans Equality (A4TE) was also on-site to share more information on how to get name and gender changes on IDs.