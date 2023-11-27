Colman Domingo Tells His Side Regarding The Allegations That "Euphoria" Was A Toxic Set

Euphoriastar Colman Domingo has shed a little light on the accusations of a toxic workplace the HBO series underwent last year.

In a recent interview with Independent, Domingo, who plays Ali on the show, addressed the claims that creator Sam Levinson is difficult to work with.

“I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience,” he said after noting his experience was not hostile. “But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic.”

The show, which debuted in 2019, faced reports of internal chaos behind the scenes upon the release of its second season last year, with the cast allegedly not super happy with the creative process Levinson uses.

Having been in the business for 32 years, Domingo, who’s been in seven of the show’s 18 episodes, asserted that the “reports” of people being forced to work 18-hour days with violations against SAG-AFTRA’s stipulations were out of line. He said, “I thought, ‘Where is this coming from? That’s just a normal work day.’ Be a professional.”

He further defended Levinson, saying, “There’s no one that’s going to mistreat you on the set of Euphoria. Sam Levinson is joyful, and collaborative, and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors.”

Due to the recent strike, the upcoming season of Euphoria was shelved until 2025.