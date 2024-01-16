10 most iconic queer moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards

Frederic J. Brown/AFP; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Primetime Emmys finally arrived, and it was chock full of iconic queer moments!
The Hollywood strikes may have delayed the award show several times, but it was well worth the wait because we got to see LGBTQ+ stars living out loud and proud on the red carpet and the awards stage. From actors celebrating with their spouses to actor supporting their queer family members to unforgettable acceptance speeches, it was a good year for the gays.
Keep scrolling to see the MOST iconic moments for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards!
Joel Kim Booster being cute with his boyfriend
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Frederic J. Brown/AFP
Joel Kim Booster and his boyfriend John-Michael Kelly stunned on the red carpet decked out in tuxedos, but while their fashion game was on point, it was their sweet kiss in front of reporters that made us swoon. The sweet kiss was only the start of a fantastic night for Booster, who won an Emmy for writing Fire Island, which he also starred in.
"On-screen wife'
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Matthew Macfadyen took home his third Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Tom Wambsgans on Succession, but it was his acceptance speech that really turned our heads. He first thanked his on-screen wife, Sarah Snook's Siobhan' Shiv' Roy, before cheekily thanking his "other on-screen wife,"' Nicholas Braun, who played cousin Greg in the hit HBO show. "I must make special mention to my on-screen wife, Sarah Snook, and my other on-screen wife, Nicholas Braun," Macfadyen said. "Thank you to my actual wife, Keeley."
Pedro Pascal brought his trans sister Lux
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Actor Pedro Pascal proudly walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with his sister Lux Pascal, who came out as trans in 2021. When talking to Esquire last year, Pascal said of his sister, "She is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I've ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me." Pascal was up for an Emmy for his role in The Last of Us but sadly didn't take home the statue.
Elton John won an EGOT!
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
As if the Emmys weren't fabulous enough, pop legend Elton John took home an statue, making him an EGOT winner! John joined this very exclusive club by winning as an Executive Producer/Performer for his live concert special Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium in the category Outstanding Variety Special (Live).
Niecy Nash-Betts skinny dipping with her wife
Niecy Nash Betts took home the award for playing Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with wife Jessica Betts on her arm, but it was the way the two celebrated that really got us excited! “Okay guys, as planned, I am celebrating my Emmy win by going skinny-dipping,” Nash-Betts said in an Instagram reel, according to People. “I booked a hotel suite that has an indoor swimming pool. Now I’m just waiting for my better half so we can really get the party started.”
Jennifer Coolidge thanks the 'evil gays'
Gay fav Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in White Lotusand made an iconic acceptance speech. “I want to thank all the evil gays,” she said, referencing the infamous line from the show, “These gays… they’re trying to murder me!” What a legend!
Drag Race star Princess Poppy's surprising costume
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Princess Poppy'sDrag Race season 15 co-stars may have attended the Emmys in full glam, but Poppy went in a TOTALLY different direction. The drag queen came decked out in a full goblin costume, complete with a green gown that matched her skin tone. After season 15 of the show ended, Poppy announced she was retiring from drag, but we guess dressing as a lady goblin doesn't count. All hail the goblin princess!
'The Bear' stars smooch
Award shows can sometimes feel stale and rote, but this year, things got exciting when two co-stars from The Bear smooched while on stage accepting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson, who play Neil and Richie in the series, shared a very long and hilarious kiss. Matheson was at the mic giving his acceptance speech when Moss-Bachrach grabbed his face and went in for a kiss!
'Drag Race' keeps its streak going
RuPaul's Drag Race continued its streak by taking home its fifth Emmy for Outstanding Reality Show Competition, making it the second most-awarded competition show, only being beat out by The Amazing Race. While accepting the award, RuPaul gave a moving speech, calling out the anti-drag laws and rhetoric sweeping the nation.
“We have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens, and they’re beautiful," he said. "On behalf of all of them, we thank you. And listen, if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her. Because knowledge is power. And if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you.”
Ayo Edebiri wins big for 'The Bear'
Valerie Macon/AFP
Queer star Ayo Edebiri is having a banger year, first finding huge success with the raunchy lesbian comedy Bottoms, then winning a Gold Globe, and now taking home an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the hit show The Bear.