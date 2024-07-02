15 celebrity DILFs we're not ashamed to obsess over

@bravoandy/Instagram; Uri Schanker/Getty Images; Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock; @nph/Instagram
If there is one thing we’re hotter for than a daddy, it’s a dad. Thankfully Hollywood has no shortage of sexy family men for us to crush HARD on.
Matt Bomer
The Fellow Travelers star and father of three seriously put the D in DILF.
Ricky Martin
We can't imagine how busy the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer's life is, especially since he's a single father of four, but he pulls it off flawlessly, and we can't help but fall for how dedicated he is.
Jwan Yosef
Yosef, Martin’s ex, with whom he co-parents also proves just how good being a dad can look.
Anderson Cooper
Here’s a headline for ya, this silver fox only got hotter when he became a dad to his two boys, Wyatt and Sebastian.
Andy Cohen
Speaking silver-haired daddies, Andy Cohen is a single dad to two kiddos son Benjamin Allen and daughter Lucy Eve.
Tan France
When Tan France isn't handsome and teaching the world how to French Tuck, he's raising his two kids with his husband Rob.
Karamo Brown
Karamo always gives Daddy energy, but he’s also a dad to two sons Jason and Christian.
Neil Patrick Harris
Not only is How I Met Your Mother star funny, but he also has a heart of gold when it comes to his daughter and son. He and his husband David Burtka are family goals.
Tom Daley
Diving Mega Dreamboat is also the father of two children, Robbie and Phoenix who he shares with his husband Dustin Lance Black.
Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson is living the nuclear family dream. He and his husband actor Jason Landau married in 2014 and two years later they announced they were the parents of twins: Willow and Ethan.
Luke Macfarlane
Bros star (and our forever internet boyfriend) Luke Macfarlane and his partner Hig Roberts became first-time dads just last year with the announcement that their daughter Tess Eleanor had been born.
Shaun T.
Fitness guru Shaun T and his husband Scott Blokker’s path to fatherhood was far from simple. They faced serious fertility struggles along the way to creating their family. They went through twelve attempts, six egg donors, five surrogates, two doctors, and one miscarriage on the road to fatherhood, but it all paid off when they announced the birth of their two sons Silas Rhys and Sander Vaughn.
Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent
Design stars and hottie dads, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent share two children Poppy and Oscar.
Lance Bass
When Lance Bass and his husband Michael Tuchin announced their two kids, Alexander James and Violet Betty, it was music to our ears.