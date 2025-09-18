Kori King & Lydia B. Kollins spill the tea on their steamy relationship

It's a modern day love story!
Kori King and Lydia B. Kollins are undeniably two of the breakout stars from season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Besides going viral every other week and booking gigs left and right, the duo also secured their own talkshow on WOW Presents Plus called Pillow Talk with ButtKing.
"Expect Alyssa's Secret and Love Island on crack! I am Lydia... I am this p*ssy creature always! It's a little harder for me to separate that," Kollins tells PRIDE.
"For me, when the wig is off... it's giving man! It never gives girl. It never gives lady. They get to see the comedy we have behind the scenes that they probably don't get to see. I'm really excited to see it pan out each episode," King adds.
"When the wig is on, it's giving man for you," Kollins replies.
The couple is not only progressing in their individual careers, but they also took a big step recently as lovers.
King moved from Boston, Massachusetts to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania so she can now live around the corner from Kollins. Although the two travel all the time, long distance no longer plays such a big factor in their relationship.
"I'm super grateful for all of it! I'm very grateful that Kori did move so close to me because I'm crazy. I like the fact that I get to live just a walk away from Kori's place. It's very nice," Kollins says.
Pillow Talk with ButtKing is steaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with Kori King and Lydia B. Kollins, check out the video at the top of the page.