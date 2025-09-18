Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kori King & Lydia B. Kollins spill the tea on their steamy relationship

The adorable couple is untucking and opening up like never before.

Kori King & Lydia B. Kollins at RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale.play icon
Kori King & Lydia B. Kollins at RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MTV
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishSeptember 18 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

It's a modern day love story!

Kori King and Lydia B. Kollins are undeniably two of the breakout stars from season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Besides going viral every other week and booking gigs left and right, the duo also secured their own talkshow on WOW Presents Plus called Pillow Talk with ButtKing.

"Expect Alyssa's Secret and Love Island on crack! I am Lydia... I am this p*ssy creature always! It's a little harder for me to separate that," Kollins tells PRIDE.

"For me, when the wig is off... it's giving man! It never gives girl. It never gives lady. They get to see the comedy we have behind the scenes that they probably don't get to see. I'm really excited to see it pan out each episode," King adds.

"When the wig is on, it's giving man for you," Kollins replies.

The couple is not only progressing in their individual careers, but they also took a big step recently as lovers.

King moved from Boston, Massachusetts to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania so she can now live around the corner from Kollins. Although the two travel all the time, long distance no longer plays such a big factor in their relationship.

"I'm super grateful for all of it! I'm very grateful that Kori did move so close to me because I'm crazy. I like the fact that I get to live just a walk away from Kori's place. It's very nice," Kollins says.

Pillow Talk with ButtKing is steaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with Kori King and Lydia B. Kollins, check out the video at the top of the page.

rupaul's drag racecelebritiesdrag queensdrag raceentertainmentrelationshipsvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Kori King & Lydia B. Kollins at RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale.
Interviews

Kori King & Lydia B. Kollins spill the tea on their steamy relationship

Diana Taurasi Paige Bueckers Candace Parker
Sports

Every lesbian and sapphic WNBA Rookie of the Year since the league started

The Boulet Brothers' Titans season 2 cast
TV

'The Boulet Brothers' Titans cast is here, why we’re gagging over the returning queens

Malta Pride 2025.
Pride 2025

Malta is the secret Pride destination where gays are going wild

LGBTQIA travel abroad concept art digital illustration rainbow suitcase and passport with travel docs shoes over map and airplane flying background
Travel

LGBTQ+ employees traveling abroad for work feel less safe. What should companies do?

Natisha Hiedeman
Sports

StudBud Natisha Hiedeman is unrecognizable after an extreme 'baddie' makeover

© Equal Entertainment LLC