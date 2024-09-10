30 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows

These himbos had us falling in love!
Sony Pictures; Warner Bros; Apply TV+
The dawn of the era of the himbo is here. Per the Urban Dictionary, a himbo is a “dumb or naive man, who, despite looking like an asshole Chad, is actually sweet, respectful, and kind. Typically large, beefy, and relatively handsome, but friendly. Gentle giants, if you will.”
The himbo archetype has been present for many years in both movies and TV shows. Though it has certainly become even more popular in recent years, there are various examples of characters who have been considered himbos over the course of history. As noted in the aforementioned definition, some people might perceive himbos as just being good-looking men who are dumb. However, there’s actually much more to this archetype, as these characters are generally lovable, sweet, and charming.
As such, it’s time to look back at some of the best himbos in TV and film and celebrate them in their full glory!
Scroll through to see pictures of 20 memorable (and sexy!) himbos from movies and TV shows.
Ken (Barbie)
Ken (Barbie)
Ken (Barbie)
Aaron (Bros)
Universal Pictures
Aaron (Bros)
Universal Pictures
Aaron (Bros)
Universal Pictures
Lance Arroyo (The Other Two)
Lance Arroyo (The Other Two)
Lance Arroyo (The Other Two)
Steve Harrington (Stranger Things)
Steve Harrington (Stranger Things)
Steve Harrington (Stranger Things)
Tormund Giantsbane (Game of Thrones)
Tormund Giantsbane (Game of Thrones)
Tormund Giantsbane (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelso (That '70s Show)
Michael Kelso (That '70s Show)
Michael Kelso (That '70s Show)
Aquaman
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Aquaman
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Aquaman
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Jason Stackhouse (True Blood)
Courtesy of HBO
Jason Stackhouse (True Blood)
Courtesy of HBO
Jason Stackhouse (True Blood)
Courtesy of HBO
Josh Chan (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Josh Chan (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Paul (BEEF)
Paul (BEEF)
Matthias (Shadow and Bone)
Courtesy of Netflix
Matthias (Shadow and Bone)
Courtesy of Netflix
Matthias (Shadow and Bone)
Courtesy of Netflix
Adam (Girls)
HBO
Adam (Girls)
HBO
Adam (Girls)
HBO
Dillon (The White Lotus season 1)
HBO
Dillon (The White Lotus season 1)
HBO
Dillon (The White Lotus season 1)
HBO
Duke Cody (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Netflix
Duke Cody (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Netflix
Duke Cody (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Netflix
George (George of the Jungle)
Disney
George (George of the Jungle)
Disney
George (George of the Jungle)
Disney
Iván Carvalho (Élite)
Netflix
Iván Carvalho (Élite)
Netflix
Iván Carvalho (Élite)
Netflix
Jack (The White Lotus season 2)
HBO
Jack (The White Lotus season 2)
HBO
Jack (The White Lotus season 2)
HBO
Jason Mendoza (The Good Place)
NBC
Jason Mendoza (The Good Place)
NBC
Jason Mendoza (The Good Place)
NBC
Joey (Friends)
NBC
Joey (Friends)
NBC
Joey (Friends)
NBC
Johnny Storm (2005’s Fantastic Four)
20th Century Fox
Johnny Storm (2005’s Fantastic Four)
20th Century Fox
Johnny Storm (2005’s Fantastic Four)
20th Century Fox
Kevin Beckman (2016’s Ghostbusters)
Sony Pictures
Kevin Beckman (2016’s Ghostbusters)
Sony Pictures
Kevin Beckman (2016’s Ghostbusters)
Sony Pictures
Kronk (The Emperor's New Groove)
Disney
Kronk (The Emperor's New Groove)
Disney
Kronk (The Emperor's New Groove)
Disney
Nate Archibald (Gossip Girl)
The CW
Nate Archibald (Gossip Girl)
The CW
Nate Archibald (Gossip Girl)
The CW
Noah (Fire Island)
Hulu
Noah (Fire Island)
Hulu
Noah (Fire Island)
Hulu
Troy Barnes (Community)
NBC
Troy Barnes (Community)
NBC
Troy Barnes (Community)
NBC
Reggie Mantel (Riverdale)
CW
Reggie Mantel (Riverdale)
CW
Reggie Mantel (Riverdale)
CW
Luther (Umbrella Academy)
Netflix
Luther (Umbrella Academy)
Netflix
Luther (Umbrella Academy)
Netflix
Warren (Yellowjackets)
Showtime
Warren (Yellowjackets)
Showtime
Warren (Yellowjackets)
Showtime
Ted (Schitt's Creek)
PopTV
Ted (Schitt's Creek)
PopTV
Ted (Schitt's Creek)
PopTV
Jamie Tartt (Ted Lasso)
Apple TV+
Jamie Tartt (Ted Lasso)
Apple TV+
Jamie Tartt (Ted Lasso)
Apple TV+