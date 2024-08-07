7 hot celebrity boys who are making us FERAL on hump day

Instagram @theshamelessfund, @denalifoxx, @davidarchie
Wednesdays are the worst (ok, Mondays suck, too) because you're halfway to the weekend, but it's still so far away, so sometimes you need a little mid-week pick me up, and we have just the thing. Hot, sexy boys!
From Jonathan Bailey making us crave milk to Drag Race stars giving us dirty thoughts, these guys are saving us from the Wednesday blues. So, instead of banging your head against your desk or daydreaming about quitting and telling your boss to go to hell, look at these super hot gay guys who have made our Wednesday so much brighter!
Jonathan Bennett
Your crush on Jonathan Bennett may have started when he played a teen in Mean Girls, but now he's all grown up and has the chest hair to prove it. These pics showing off Bennett's chest and his happy trail are giving us naughty thoughts!
Elliot Page
We thought Elliot Page's new-found swagger was the most attractive thing about him, but that was before we caught a glimpse of him wearing a suit without a shirt!
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey is making us very thirsty with his new ad for his charitable collaboration with Loewe on a "Drink Your Milk t-shirt that has white drips on it that look like...well, you know. The milk-themed shirts are a reference to an especially memorable scene from Bailey's starring turn in the gay drama Fellow Travelers. The actor started selling the shirts earlier this summer as part of The Shameless Fund, an organization Bailey founded that helps raise money for LGBTQ+ nonprofits. The saucy shirts sold out, but lucky for us, they just did a restock alongside a new ad featuring a very sexy Bailey drinking milk. Yum!
David Archuleta
David Archuleta is in the middle of his hot-bod summer, and we're loving it! The "Hell Together" singer is spending the summer going to festivals and living his best shirtless life, and we're all the better for it!
Denali Foxx
If you thought RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 star Denali Foxx was stunning in drag, out of drag, she's scorching hot. Denali posted an out-of-drag video on their Insta, soaking up the sun and dancing in a lake while wearing a teeny tinybathing suit. No complaints here!
Rose
Listen, do we wish RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 star Rosé would have taken the selfie from a different angle so we could see more body-ody-ody? Yes. Duh. But Rosé's sultry eyes are boring into our soul and we're loving it!
Julian Roxas
Members of the Drag Race Pit Crew are always drool-worthy, but the newest recruit for Drag Race Philippines is so hot we can't stop staring at his photo. Julian Roxas' washboard abs and pecs that could cut glass have us VERY excited for season three to start!