15 SEXY celebrity boys getting us through our mid-week slump

Instagram @mikdelmoro; TikTok @mrcheyennejackson; Instagram @sam.cushing
Let's be real — Wednesdays are the worst. The possibilities you saw at the beginning of the week have turned out to be lies you told yourself, and the weekend also feels like it's eons away.
That's why you need a mid-week pick-me-up to get you through the dreaded hump day, and we have just the thing: hot celebrity men wearing very little clothing. From Cheyenne Jackson joining TikTok without a shirt to Paul Mescal in the tiniest kilt imaginable to Ross and Rocky Lynch showing off their abs on the cover of GQ magazine, there is a sexy man for every taste.
Keep scrolling to see the hot hump day hunks that will make your Wednesday bearable!
Cheyenne Jackson
Out actor Cheyenne Jackson posted his first TikTok and we're IMMEDIATELY so glad he joined the app!
Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch
These two hot brothers who make up the musical duo The Driver Era are making us wish we were the meat in a Ross and Rocky sandwich.
More Ross Lynch
These behind-the-scenes pics are getting us all hot and bothered. We couldn't be more thankful that Ross Lynch seems to hate wearing shirts!
Paul Mescal
We already knew actor Paul Mescal looks hot in a pair of short shorts, but seeing him in a short kilt it a revelation!
More Paul Mescal
See, we told you he looks amazing in tiny shorts!
BJ Pascual
If you're not already tuning in for every season of Drag Race Philippines, you need to start for judge BJ Pascual alone.
Skeet Ulrich
'90s era Skeet Ulrich won our hearts when he starred in Scream, but current-day daddy Skeet Ulrich is our new fave thing!
Sam Cushing
We normally scroll past sponsored posts, but not when gay fitness influencer Sam Cushing appears without a shirt!
Jacob Elordi
We could stare at Jacob Elordi all day long, especially when he's sans pants.
Mike Del Moro
Gay fitness influencer Mike Del Moro sure knows how to get us motivated to workout!
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes is all grown up and we're loving the view!
Jonathan Bailey
We were also SWOONING when we saw him in the new season of Heartstopper.
Davey Wavey
Mirror selfies have never looked as good as when adult film mogul Davey Wavey takes one.
Bruno Alcantara
Brazilian model and Pit Crew member Bruno Alcantara is getting back to his roots, modeling super sexy (and skimpy!) Carnival fashion.
Andrew Garfield
How is it possible that the hunky actor gets hotter every year?