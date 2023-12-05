20 Steamy Pics of Jake Gyllenhaal To Get Ready For The 'Road House' Movie

More Gyllenhaal, please & thank you!
For a couple of decades now, Jake Gyllenhaal has remained one of the most popular and successful actors in Hollywood. Since his breakout role in 2001’s Donnie Darko and his critically-acclaimed performance in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, Gyllenhaal has starred in films such as Zodiac, Prisoners, Nightcrawler, Southpaw, Nocturnal Animals, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Ambulance.
As of 2023, Gyllenhaal will play MSG John Kinley in the action thriller The Covenant and is gearing up to play UFC fighter Elwood Dalton in the upcoming feature film Road House – a remake of the 1989 movie of the same name. This remake – a coproduction between Amazon Studios and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer – will also feature Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, and Conor McGregor in the cast.
On March 3, the internet exploded with videos and pictures of a shirtless Gyllenhaal appearing in a real UFC event while filming scenes for Road House... which has us thirsty for even more sexy Gyllenhaal content!
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Jake Gyllenhaal – and get ready to watch him in the upcoming Road House movie.
MGM
Disney