The gays are THIRSTY over Jake Gyllenhaal's sweaty new workout video

Who wants to be Jake Gyllenhaal’s workout buddy?
From Donnie Darko to Brokeback Mountain to Spider-Man: Far from Home, Jake Gyllenhaal is a bona fide Hollywood A-lister and heartthrob. Girls, gays, and theys are happy to (respectfully) thirst over the movie star… and things only got more intense following a new profile of the actor that included a video of him getting sweaty and working out.
Gyllenhaal is currently promoting his new film, Road House, which is a reboot/reimagining of the original 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze. He plays Elwood Dalton in the movie, a former UFC fighter who starts working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. The cast of Road House also includes Lukas Gage, Conor McGregor, Jessica Williams, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, and Joaquim de Almeida, to name a few.
Along with the film premiering on Prime Video this week, Men’s Health dropped a new story exploring Gyllenhaal’s exercise routine. The publication also shared a video showing a shirtless Gyllenhaal sweating all over the place while working out. Needless to say, clips from that video started to get re-posted on social media right away… and the internet has plenty of thoughts, feelings, opinions, and thirst to share!
Scroll through to see some of the reactions to Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest workout video — and make sure to watch Road House when it premieres Thursday, Mar. 21 on Prime Video.