9 evil gays who probably felt seen by Jennifer Coolidge's Emmy speech

These gays… they’re being horrible in real life!
On Monday, Jan. 15, Jennifer Coolidge won her second-ever Primetime Emmy Award for reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus season 2. During the season 2 finale episode, Tanya was famously alarmed by the gay men that she was considering to be her BFFs. They seemed to be planning her murder, which led to the iconic catchphrase “These gays, they’re trying to murder me!”
During her acceptance speech at the 75th Emmy Awards, Coolidge stayed on-brand with her sense of humor. “I want to thank all the evil gays,” she said in the speech, referencing the gay characters from The White Lotus that were seemingly trying to scam her and kill her. So, we couldn’t help but think… did some real-life evil gays feel seen, heard, and represented when they heard Coolidge thanking them for this Emmy?
Scroll through to find out which gays probably felt seen when Jennifer Coolidge thanked them on the stage of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
George Santos
A gay Republican, let’s start there. George Santos is and has always been a stunt queen accused of falsifying biographical information, using campaign funds for personal use, and several other claims involving lying and fraud. After being expelled from Congress, Santos is still out here trying to be a digital influencer, stay relevant, and make money off of his scandals.
Sherry Pie a.k.a. Joey Gugliemelli
Best known by the stage name Sherry Pie, Joey Gugliemelli was cast in season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and made it all the way to the top four. However, he was disqualified from the competition after multiple men accused Gugliemelli of catfishing as a casting director called “Allison Mossey.” Gugliemelli put these men through the wringer, reportedly asking them to record themselves in very sexual scenarios and even masturbating.
Bryan Singer
Where do we even start with Bryan Singer? The director has been accused of sexual assault at various different points in time, like in 1997 (while filming Apt Pupil), in 2013 (at the premiere of Superman Returns), in 2017 (a rape case from a few years prior), and in 2019 (through an investigative piece in The Atlantic). If you open a dictionary, there’s a picture of Singer right next to the term.
Aaron Schock
After spending years voting against LGBTQ+ rights as a Republican elected official and denying that he was gay in interviews that questioned his sexual orientation, the ever-hypocritical Aaron Schock started getting spotted in different scenarios attending gay events with other gay men. As his homosexuality was exposed to the public, some gays had the NERVE to thirst after him (because, you know, he’s a white guy with a symmetrical face and abs), but not on our watch! This gay man was very evil to the LGBTQ+ community for many years as a politician. Evil.
Joe Exotic
Jose Exotic, best known as Tiger King, legally named Joseph Allen Maldonado, is a high-profile evil gay. People love focusing on the Carole Baskin of it all… which, weirdo vibes there for sure. But do NOT forget about Joe Exotic, who is also a horrible man accused of animal mistreatment and hiring two people to murder Baskin.
Christian Walker
Christian Walker is not worth your time, but he is evil. A self-professed “infamous” influencer, Walker is a gay man who consistently spends his time on the internet pushing conservative agendas, anti-LGBTQ+ narratives, and being a “token gay guy” to a group of people that works against him (and all of us).
Ellen DeGeneres
A lot of gays have a soft spot for Ellen DeGeneres and her contributions to LGBTQ+ acceptance as she came out to the public during a time when that was riskier than ever. Many people also loved The Ellen DeGeneres Show and want to live in the fantasy that they were sold through the show. But, in 2020, a swarm of people who worked under DeGeneres shared very detailed and specific stories accusing her of constant mistreatment and creating a toxic work environment. Money and fame can change people, and that certainly feels like the case here.
Santino Rice
Santino Rice was already considered an “evil gay” when he first competed on Project Runway, but some viewers at least thought he was sassy and funny. As a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race between seasons 1 and 6, however, Santino Rice went from telling plus-sized queens that they looked like large sofas to uttering microaggressions toward Black queens to giving out very, very mean critiques to the contestants. After leaving the series, Rice was then labeled an anti-vaxxer for firmly standing against the COVID-19 vaccine and citing the weirdest conspiracy theories about health issues.
Kevin Spacey
It’s hard to compare different levels of evil, but Kevin Spacey certainly takes the cake. This horrible man was accused by fellow actor Anthony Rapp of sexual misconduct that included getting 14-year-old Rapp drunk and making sexual advances toward him. When these claims escalated, Spacey issued a public coming-out statement as if the LGBTQ+ community would embrace or forgive him just because he came out. But that’s a big NOPE from us, dawg.