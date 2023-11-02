15 Steamy Pics of 'Drag Race' Pit Crew Member Jesse Pattison

The force is strong with this Pit Crew member!
Jesse Pattison first appeared as a Pit Crew member during season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Since then, he’s been featured again in seasons 14 and 15, as well as All Stars 8 alongside Bruno Alcantara, Calixto Quan, Bryce Eilenberg, and Asaf Goren.
On social media, Pattison describes himself as an actor, model, dancer, stuntman, and trainer. Outside of the Drag Race universe, he’s starred in films and shows like Generation Hope, Marry Me, and Star Trek: Phoenix - Cloak & Dagger Part I. He also appeared as a poker player in the music video for “Sus Huellas” by Romeo Santos.
For Halloween in 2023, Pattison served his very best “sexy Jedi” outfit – and the gay geeks are sharking!
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Jesse Pattison – and make sure to follow him on Instagram at @jessejamespattison.