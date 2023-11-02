Scroll To Top

15 Steamy Pics of 'Drag Race' Pit Crew Member Jesse Pattison

| 11/02/23
simbernardo

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo is a South Florida-based writer who covers pop culture, Brazilian media, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Bernardo is a South Florida-based writer who covers pop culture, Brazilian media, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Read Full Bio