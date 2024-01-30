20 sexy pics of Josh Segarra to celebrate him joining 'Abbott Elementary'

One of the ultimate TV heartthrobs!
Josh Segarra is one of the hardest-working actors in Hollywood – and he’s now starring on one of our fave queer-inclusive shows Abbott Elementary. In his new role he will be playing Manny part of a trio of good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives.
Prior to appearing on Abbott Elementary, Segarra has had a long career as an actor that includes several TV shows and movies. Namely, Segarra has starred on Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, USA’s Sirens, NBC’s Chicago P.D., The CW’s Arrow, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, Comedy Central’s The Other Two, Fox’s The Moodys, Netflix’s AJ and the Queen, and CBS’ FBI, among others. He has also appeared on the big screen in films such as Trainwreck and Overboard.
Throughout his career, Segarra has played a lot of police officers, as well as lovable hunks. No matter which roles he’s played, though, Segarra has always managed to bring a lot of warmth and charisma to certain characters that might otherwise not be as likable. As a result, audiences often fall in love with Segarra whenever he pops up on their screens.
