Kim Petras joined Madonna on stage in Miami and the combined star power healed nature

Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’ is the gift that just keeps giving. Whether it was Ricky Martin’s, ahem, stirring performance, David Harbour getting naughty and making us giggle or Plane Jane exuding that (maybe) winner energy we can’t get enough of seeing our faves having a blast with the original mother Madge on stage.
And her latest guest had us gagging! Mother meet your daughter, Kim Petras.
Petras hopped on stage last night with Madonna at Miami’s Kaseya Center as that evening's surprise special guest and she helped the queen of pop judge the vogue challenge.
While it wasn’t the very first time the two had met — they crossed paths briefly at the 2023 Grammy Awards last year, following the release of Petras’ album Slut Pop Miami. At the time Petras recalled Madonna’s words of encouragement. “"After her speech, she turned around and mouthed to me, 'Go get it, bitch.' That made me feel like, I got this," Petras told People at the time.
We wondered then, and we are wondering now: Is there a collab in the future between these two iconic femmes? While we impatiently wait for news on that front, keep scrolling for a closer look at last night’s festivities.
