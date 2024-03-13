8 reasons we never want K Stew to wear pants again

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart's lesbian erotic thriller Love Lies Bleeding is about to make theater audiences drool, but it was her choice of clothing that really turned heads today.
Steward jumped on the "no-pants" trend by stepping out in New York wearing a collared shirt that only had the top button done, a nude bra underneath, and cashmere cable-knit bottoms that looked more like underwear than shorts. She looks effortlessly cool and sexy as hell—a common theme in K Stew's wardrobe as of late.
She's not the only celeb to rock the "no-pants" look. Bella Hadid has done it, and so has Kanye West's girlfriend Bianca Censori. And over the weekend, Margo Robbie wore a gold corseted body suit sans pants at the Oscars after-party.
But this is nothing new for the 33-year-old Twilight star, who has had a "pants optional" mindset for a long time, including on the cover of last month's Rolling Stone magazine, where she was featured sporting a mullet and wearing a leather vest and jockstrap and nothing else. Butch lovers around the world fell in love while conservatives fumed. It was glorious!
Keep scrolling to see Kristen Stewart's many no-pants looks!
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
With this outfit, Stewart has managed to look posh and sinful all at the same time and we love it!
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
At the premiere of Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart left the pants at home and came dressed in a revealing body suit instead, that showed off her legs and side boob. We're not complaining!
Butch Kristen Stewart in a jock strap is our new favorite thing.
Raymond Hall/Getty Images
Listen, she may not be completely pants-less here, but with shorts that short it's close enough!
Michel Dufour/Getty Images
We love K Stew in these see through lace pants with boy short panties underneath!
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images
These high-waisted boy shorts underneath a totally sheer dress are perfection. Who needs pants when you look this good?
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
We're loving the tiny black shorts underneath a white blazer combined with the motorcycle gloves and chunky chain jewelry. The mix of traditionally feminine and masculine is hot!
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
In 2021, while promoting her film Spencer at the Venice International Film Festival, Stewart sported a demure black jacket with the tiniest matching black shorts. She really has mastered looking sweet and sexy at the same time!