Lady Gaga's 'Joker Folie à Deux' world press tour is serving FASHIONS & we're OBSESSED

What a time to be alive and a Lady Gaga fan. After years of waiting, wondering, speculating, hoping, and praying for more Gaga in our lives 2024 is giving with both hands.
Not only did we get the surprise drop of her collab with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile”, her performance in Paris during the Olympics, but new music is coming with a Joker 2 companion album she's saying is LG 6.5, confirming that LG 7 is on the way too. But thats not all! We are also going to get to enjoy her incredible talents on the big screen when Joker: Folie À Deux drops in theaters on October 4 .
For those unfamiliar with the project the film picks up following the events of Joker and sees Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) now institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his various crimes. It's during this time that he meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn (Gaga), and with her, the music that's inside of him.
The buzz is strong with the film and of course, the cast, including Mother Monster have been touring with the premiers of the film. You know what that means, red carpet looks, lots of them. Of course Gaga is not letting us down with glamorous, avant-garde, even some understated cottage core chic.
In other words, when it comes to the fashions, she (and some of her castmates) is NOT joking around. Keep scrolling to see exactly what we mean.
