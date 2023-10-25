There may be trouble in this very sexy paradise!
Former Olympic Diver Matthew Mitcham made history at the Beijing Games in 2008 when he became the first out-gay man to win an Olympic gold medal. Since then, he’s gotten married to husband Luke Rutherford, struggled with addiction, made his stage debut with the play Strangers In Between, and is now starring on the current season of the reality show SAS Australia.
It was on the military-style competition show, that puts contestants through physical and psychological tests, that Mitchum admitted he’s not always been the best husband. During the show’s “setting fire to shame” test, the 35-year-old diver admitted that he feels ashamed that his struggle with addiction has caused his husband pain. “And even though I have been clean and sober for several years and that has been one of his absolute deciding factors, I still struggle to be completely honest with my husband,” he said according to Queerty.
Mitcham got candid and said that while he and his husband have an “understanding” about having sex with people outside of their relationship, he knows he hasn’t been “the best husband” and has “caused a lot of pain” during the 11 years the couple has been together.. “I let my own insecurities, fears, and trust issues be bigger than a promise I made to him. And in doing so, I caused so much harm and serious damage to the relationship,” he said. “So what I’m most ashamed to admit today is that I hurt the people who matter most to me because honesty is not one of my core values and I’m a liar.”
On top of Mithcam being an award-winning diver and Rutherford being a massage therapist, both men also have OnlyFans accounts too where they post spicy content.
