25 Pics From Netflix's Star-Studded Happy Holigays Party That Are Making Our Yuletide GAY!

Images: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix
The holiGAYs are here honey and Netflix brought the stars together to celebrate!
This week the streamer hosted a star-studded holiday party to celebrate the all the LGBTQ+ talent and programming that they have brought us this year. And baby, there was A LOT.
The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour hosted by DJ Trixie Mattel followed by a panel called “Keep Doing the Most: Celebrating This Year’s Stand Out Stories.” Beloved drag icon Peppermint took over the hosting duties while modering a panel with Eugene Lee Yang (Nimona), Dua Saleh (Sex Education), Ally Pankiw (Black Mirror, Director), and Julian Breece (Rustin, Co-writer) about the importance of representation and the power of seeing our most authentic stories to life on the screen.
Also in attendance that evening were Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story & Never Have I Ever), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Hunter Doohan (Wednesday), Arnaud Valois (Good Grief), Ally Pankiw (Black Mirror), Page Hurwitz (forthcoming Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution documentary), Diana Nyad (Nyad), Bonnie Stoll (Nyad), James Ford (Next in Fashion S2), Danny Godoy (Next in Fashion S2), Mason Alexander Park (Sandman), Caleb Hearon (Big Mouth, Human Resources), Brittani Nichols (Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, The Circle), Trace Lysette (Omnica, Disclosure), Terry Hu (Never Have I Ever), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), Johnna Dias-Watson (Wednesday), Philemon Chambers (Single All The Way), Ryan White (Pamela Anderson), Monét X Change and more.
Scroll though for a peek behind the velvet rope at some of our favorite queer stars ringing in the holidays!
