From babygirl to lesbian boyfriend Nicole Kidman's suited-up red carpet look is for the Sapphics

Nicole Kidman on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2025
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Nicole Kidman is no stranger to turning looks on the red carpet, but her latest sartorial triumph is one for the Sapphics. We’re calling it lesbian boyfriend chic.
Kidman attended the Critics Awards over the weekend, in support of her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Special Ops: Lioness, and while she may not have won the statue that evening, she certainly deserves one for the sheer amount of lesbian thirst she inspired in her Saint Laurent suit.
Nicole Kidman on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2025
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Kidman rocked the oversized tan wool suit paired with a striped shirt, silk tie, and a pair of sling back pumps. In other words, if “lesbian root” was an outfit, it would be this.
Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2025
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Kidman partied the night away with a guest list that included no shortage of lady-kissing excellence including Clea Duvall, Cynthia Erivo, Hannah Einbinder, Zoe Saldana, and Angelina Jolie, and was dressed, or rather, well-suited for the occasion.
Nicole Kidman on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2025
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images
Now for a close up. The manicure is correct and has us humming ‘Both Hands’ by Ani DiFranco.
Nicole Kidman on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2025
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Speaking of hands, did you see this? Are you picking up what she’s putting down? No? Well then allow us to translate....
We kid, but seriously if Kidman keeps turning it out like this, she may just be Hollywood’s new lesbian boyfriend.
Nicole Kidman on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2025
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage