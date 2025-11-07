Nicole Kidman getting ‘arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter has sapphics spiraling

Ever since Nicole Kidman announced she was getting a divorce, sapphics have been going wild imagining a future where the Practical Magic star is at least a little bit queer.

From the conspiracy theory that Kidman is a secret lesbian to fans shipping her with female co-stars and friends to queer women drooling every time she rolls a suit, there has been no shortage of sapphic moments recently.

But Kidman being arrested with fuzzy pink handcuffs at the Sabrina Carpenter concert on Tuesday is what has lesbians dying to see her boo’d up with a girlfriend of her very own.

Carpenter picks a celeb from the audience to “arrest” at her concerts, and on Nov. 4, the camera focused on Kidman standing in the audience. “Oh my goodness," Carpenter said to uproarious applause, before joking, "I expected to find love but not my soulmate.”

Leaning in to their potential love affair, Carpenter said, “But you live in Nashville, so if things work out between us, then I guess I'm moving to Nashville,” before making a cute reference to Kidman’s 2024 film about an age-gap romance, "You're so Babygirl, I don't know what to do.”

Carpenter then asked the 58-year-old actress to be her “Juno girl” and handed her the pink handcuffs.

This fun and flirty moment between Kidman and the “Espresso” singer has given sapphics across the internet one more reason to speculate that Kidman may be more than just a gay icon, but a queer lady herself.

Social media is now full of women commenting on the knowing glances, Kidman’s “c’mon” finger movement, and the possibility of what this could mean about the star’s dating life in the future.

A girl can dream, right?! Scroll through to see the funniest and thirstiest reactions to Kidman's "arrest."