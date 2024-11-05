All of the ways Quincy Jones made an impact on queer culture

Quincy Jones had a career that most can only wish for.
Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Seven decades in the industry and 28 Grammys later, the famous music producer passed away in his home in Bel Air, California.
Everyone in the world of music knew about Jones, but did he leave much of an impact on the LGBTQ+ community? The short answer... yes.
Scroll below to see all of the ways Quincy Jones' career made noise for queer people in music and around the world.
1. His Impressive Catalog
Quincy Jones is the reason some of the biggest songs are played around the world today.
By producing multiple Grammy-winning albums and iconic songs such as "We Are the World," Jones is a certified hitmaker. In fact, he's one of a rare group of producers to have number one records in three consecutive decades.
Also, he composed many soundtracks to blockbuster movies including The Wiz, The Color Purple, along with multiple TV series that would eventually reward him an Emmy.
2. His Famous Friends
Jones worked with me so many legends throughout the years, including people we still admire to this day.
The musician produced three of the most successful albums by Michael Jackson including Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad. Other A-list singers he collaborated with include Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Chake Khan, Donna Summer, Amy Winehouse... just to name a few.
3. His Infamous Outing of Richard Pryor
In a 2018 interview with Vulture, Jones outed Richard Pryor by listing Marlon Brando's sexual partners throughout the years.
Later, Jones' claims would be confirmed by Pryor’s widow, Jennifer, once she told TMZ that her late husband was open about his “bisexual experiences” and wouldn’t be embarrassed if the public found out.