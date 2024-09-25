Ricky Martin's summer recap is thirst trap heaven & serving sexy feet pics galore

How rich is Ricky Martin? Rich enough to be posting bare feet pics on main for FREE.
Martin has been very open about his kink for feet, also known as podophilia. In an interview with GQearlier this year, the Puerto Rican pop icon shared his thoughts in depth. "I love feet. I have a foot thing," he said candidly. "I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours. But we all have something. Some have a fetish of armpits."
It's also been a way for Martin to connect with his fans. When asked about how much of his feet pic posting was for the fans, he continued, "Let’s open the conversation! Let me like this comment that said, ‘I like your feet.’ I have fans that can draw my feet like a piece of art. They write to me: ‘Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away.’"
Even if feet aren't your thing, Martin's energy and authenticity are infectious. In his recent summer wrap up video posted to Instagram, the singer is clearly living his best life. Amid pictures of his globe trotting and spending time with his kids, he's also taken time to show his fans that at 52 years old, he's aging like fine wine. Here are the best thirst traps and sexiest feet pics from his summer 2024 highlight reel.
Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.
