15 sexy pics of Rudy Pankow from Netflix's Outer Banks

JJ from OBX!
15 sexy pics of Rudy Pankow from Netflix's
Netflix’s Outer Banks features a stunning cast of actors divided between the Kooks and the Pogues. Among them is pansexual actress Madison Bailey (Kiara), Austin North (Topper), Chase Stokes (John), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Charles Esten (Ward).
Standing out in the cast as one of the ultimate heartthrobs is actor Rudy Pankow, who plays JJ Maybank. Overall, JJ is John’s childhood best friend and unfortunately deals with domestic abuse from a parent throughout the series. Outside of the show, Pankow is a 24-year-old actor who’s appeared in Uncharted, The Politician, Solve, and Space Waves.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Rudy Pankow – and make sure to watch him in the fourth season of Outer Banks on Netflix.
Courtesy of Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix