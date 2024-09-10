Could they be any cuter together?!
The Venice Film Festival may have been last week, but we are still OBSESSED with actresses Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, who looked like they had hearts in their eyes for each other as they strutted down the red carpet.
The two actresses were there to premiere out gay director Pedro Almodóvar’s new film, The Room Next Door, which got a 17-minute standing ovation and took home the coveted Golden Lion award. In the film, Swinton and Moore play women who rekindle their friendship after one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer and reveals her plan to die with dignity and wants her friend to be with her when she takes the euthanasia pill.
Despite the heavy subject matter, Swinton could not have been cuter and gayer on the red carpet. Look, the two women might not actually have the hots for each other, but their lingering looks and kisses could have fooled us! The photos that came out of the festival show Moore looking at Swinton like she hung the moon, and when they held hands and stared into each other’s eyes, our imaginations started running wild.
The two women might not actually be dating, but there is so much heat between them that in our head cannon, they ran off together after the festival. We all deserve someone who looks at us the way that Moore and Swinton look at each other!
