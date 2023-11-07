15 Steamy Pics of Tom Blyth Ahead of The 'Hunger Games' Prequel

The odds are certainly in his favor!
The Hunger Games fans despised President Coriolanus Snow in the original series of books and films. Now, they’re about to learn his origin story with the release of the prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
The prequel story follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth, as he serves as a mentor for the 10th Hunger Games being held in Panem. His mentee is Lucy Gray Baird, from District 12, played by Rachel Zegler. Furthermore, Coriolanus’ older cousin, Tigris, is played by Hunter Schafer.
Blyth is a 28-year-old actor from Birmingham, England. Before landing the lead role in this Hunger Games prequel, he was best known for playing William H. Bonney on Billy the Kid, Archie Baldwin on The Gilded Age, Glen Byam Shaw in Benediction, and a child in Ridley Scott’s 2010 Robin Hood movie.
make sure to watch him in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes when it opens November 17 in theaters.