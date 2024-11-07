WNBA star Courtney Williams gets engaged to her girlfriend & the proposal was EVERYTHING

Need some good news? Well, um, good news: Gay love is alive!

Today, Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams, let the world in on her big moment sharing on Instagram that she has gotten engaged to her partner, real estate agent Shya. We are screaming!

“Wowwwww it’s a forever thing now,” wrote Williams in the caption, “My fiancé yaaa hearrr meeee.”Not only is this couple incredibly hot — but the proposal itself was romantic fire, too!

As seen in the photos Williams brought a blindfolded Shya to a grassy area with a massive light up sign, popping the question. Also, seen: A sax player in the background set the mood. In the photos you can see Williams drop to one knee in front of a very surprised, very happy Shya who, of course, said YES!

The couple have been dating since 2022 and share their sweet moments on social media.