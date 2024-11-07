Scroll To Top
WNBA star Courtney Williams gets engaged to her girlfriend & the proposal was EVERYTHING

Courtney Williams and Shya
@ShyShyinchichi via TikTok

OK but how do we get an invite to this lesbian wedding of the year, tho?

rachiepants

Need some good news? Well, um, good news: Gay love is alive!

Today, Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams, let the world in on her big moment sharing on Instagram that she has gotten engaged to her partner, real estate agent Shya. We are screaming!

“Wowwwww it’s a forever thing now,” wrote Williams in the caption, “My fiancé yaaa hearrr meeee.”Not only is this couple incredibly hot — but the proposal itself was romantic fire, too!

As seen in the photos Williams brought a blindfolded Shya to a grassy area with a massive light up sign, popping the question. Also, seen: A sax player in the background set the mood. In the photos you can see Williams drop to one knee in front of a very surprised, very happy Shya who, of course, said YES!

The couple have been dating since 2022 and share their sweet moments on social media.

This team is definitely MVP status! But oh my god, Courtney, please drop the video! For one thing, we need to know what that sax player was playin!

But seriously we could NOT be happier for this couple!

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

