15 queer stars who SHOULD get cast as Joan of Arc in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film
| 09/18/24
Baz Luhrmann is a director whose work always gets us buzzing. From Romeo + Juliet to Moulin Rouge, and The Great Gatsby, his films are the definition of a visual feast — and there is an innate queerness that runs through them all. They are a spectacle, in the best sense of the word. So when news dropped that his next project, Jehanne d’Arc, would focus on the famed historical heroine Joan of Arc, well let's just say we went into a bit of a sapphic spiral.
Jehanne d’Arc according to Warner Bros. will focus on a young French peasant girl who comes to believe that she has been chosen to save her country during the Hundred Years’ War. You know, the story of Joan of Arc, who successfully led her army to victory in 1429, and would later be burned at the stake as a heretic and for crossdressing (wow, bigotry really hasn’t changed in 600 years has it?).
The question is who can bring this iconic character to life now? The casting call has gone out and the studio is reportedly looking for a young female lead for “the ultimate teenage girl coming of age story, set in the Hundred Years’ War." Already names are being bandied about including Jenna Ortega who once called Joan of Arc her “dream character” to play as well as Cailee Spaeny who is having a MOMENT with her roles in both Civil War andAlien: Romulus this year.
Listen, we love them both, but Joan of Arc has long been claimed as a Sapphic icon and we are not ready to give her up!
Baz if you're reading this, this is our open letter to you to keep the casting in the family. After all, there are SO MANY incredible queer women and nonbinary actors working right now that could absolutely eat this role up. No crumbs. And no hets.
Need some inspo? Good news, we have lots of thoughts and feelings regarding who we’d love to see don Joan’s armor. In no particular order here are 15 queer actors we’d let lead us to war — well ok, not to WAR, but definitely to the box office.
Hunter Shafer is a modern it-girl and her roles in both Euphoria and Cuckoo prove that she has the acting chops for the role and the charisma to lead an epic film.
Amandla Stenberg will always make us swoon. Not only did they rule a galaxy far, far away in The Acolyte, but their roles in My Animal and Bodies Bodies Bodies have us excited to see whatever they do next.
Bella Ramsey has already shown they can lead an army to victory in Game of Thrones and they remain one of the most poignant and talented actors working, just look at The Last of Us for proof.
Scream and Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown is one of the most compelling up-and-coming stars in Hollywood. She exudes old soul energy making her perfect for Joan.
Dove Cameron's ethereal beauty would inspire stained glass windows! But her innate strength would make for a great Joan, plus she could sing the theme song.
Ruby Cruz served up tomboy warrior energy in the all-too-short-lived series Willow and we'd love to see her back in the armor as Joan.
Myha'la is currently busy crushing her role as Harper Stern on Industry, but we'd love to see her clear her busy schedule to bring a new vision of Joan to life.
Brianna Hildebrand first stole our hearts as the angsy, queer teen superhero Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the Deadpool movies and now we're ready to see her take her heroism to the next level as Joan. I mean, look at those cheekbones, they were made to rock a chainmail coif.
Alice Kremelberg has been climbing our girl crush ranking with roles in Orange is the New Black, The Sinner, and most recently Renegade Nell (still not over that cancellation!) so we would love to see her blow up as Joan next!
There is nothing "mousey" about Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Malia Pyles. She's not only out, proud, and talented she's got chops to really eat up the role of Joan!
Never Have I Ever star Lee Rodriguez got to explore the rollercoaster of being a teen on that beloved show, which will come in handy in this coming-of-age tale — now we want to see her kick some ass, too.
Isabella Ferreira has proven to be incredible in supporting roles in Love, Victor and Grey Matter — now we wanna see her step into the spotlight she deserves in a true leading role!
Midori Francis is already making waves in hit series like The Sex Lives of College Girls and Grey's Anatomy, but we want to see her enter action girl era. We can, and want to see her in a full suit of armor leading a charge on horseback. I mean, wouldn't you?
Aleyse Shannon has the kind of eyes you get lost in — which when you're trying to get a bunch of dudes in 1400s France to follow you into bloody battle, couldn't hurt. The actor is best known for her roles in Black Christmas and Leverage: Redemption but now we want to see her on the biggest screen possible. IMAX minimum, please. Is there something bigger? If so, that.
Isabelle McCalla is a bit of a dark horse pick, as she best known for her Broadway performances, but honestly, she's such a star we'd love to this become her big break-out cinematic role!
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.
