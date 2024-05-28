15 times wrestler Anthony Bowens and his boyfriend were the CUTEST

They really are couple goals!
Instagram @bowens_official
Out gay pro wrestler Anthony Bowens and his boyfriend are being cute AF again today by posting an adorable anniversary message on social media.
The world champion wished his longtime boyfriend, YouTuber Michael Pavano, a happy 30th birthday and 8th anniversary with a sweet photo of the pair posing — Bowens shirtless, of course — in front of a picturesque beach. The two met on Instagram when Pavano was still in an on-and-off-again relationship, so Bowens backed off until Pavano broke up with his then-boyfriend and reached out to Bowen and invited him to come to his birthday party. The two have been together ever since.
But this isn’t the first time Bowens and Pavano have been couple goals. Bowen may be tough when he’s in the ring, but he’s a huge romantic in his personal life, making us love the muscle-bound wrestler even more! He posts anniversary and happy birthday messages for his boyfriend every year and celebrates their milestones on social media. When they went on their first vacation together, when they moved in together, when they bought their first home, and smaller, more intimate moments, like the time Bowens flew home to spend time with Pavano even though he only had half a day to spare, are all documented. They even have adorable nicknames for each other: Sweet and Dandy! Could they be any cuter?!
To ring in their 8th anniversary, let’s look back at all of the times Bowens and Pavano were the sweetest gay couple ever!
They look so happy together!
Bowens celebrates every Valentine's Day on social media with pics of the cute couple, and last year he posted a photo collage for their sixth year the two were shot with Cupid's arrow.
Bowens and Pavano "checked off" another life goal by posed outside the ultra-modern LA home they bought together.
Back in 2021, Bowens and Pavano shared a pic of the couple kissing in front of hateful anti-LGBTQ+ protesters holding signs like “Homos Go To Hell. Repent. Obey Jesus.” Bowens captioned the photo, “Standup against hate” along with a fist and rainbow emojis and Pavano commented on the post, writing, “I love you forever & always.”
The sexy couple ushered in 2020 with a cute pic of the pair in matching '20s-inspired outfits!
We can't get enough of the sweet anniversary posts Bowen makes every year!
The cutest couple ever marked the one-year anniversary of moving to Los Angeles together with this pic where Bowens looks incredibly happy and Pavano is smoldering!
Bowen posted this adorable red-carpet photo at the end of 2022 and wrote about all of the amazing things he experienced in 2022, including taking a "leap of faith" to move in with Pavano.
Bowens took to social media to wish his beau a happy birthday, and write about how he was in the closet when he started texting Pavano, alongside a carousel of sweet photos of the couple. Ugh, could they get any cuter?!
Bowens is so in love Pavano that he flew all the way across the country to spend half a day with him!
This may be the most adorable Christmas post we've ever seen!
The pair has a joint YouTube channel where they document their life and post funny skits, and his cute pic was posted to celebrate getting 200,000 subscribers.
When Bowens and Pavano took their first vacation together they posted this cute AF photo taken during their drive down the Pacific coast.
Okay, so this pic may not be marking a momentous occasion, but Bowens missed his boyfriend and look how adorable and baby faced they are!
This photo of Bowens being hugged by his boyfriend while he deals with the fall out from coming out publicly is so sweet. No wonder these two have been together for eight years and still going strong!