Newyear Kitiwhut & Both Nuttapong are officially engaged after Thailand legalizes marriage equality

This is the epitome of queer joy!

Just a couple of weeks ago, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize marriage equality. To celebrate the exciting news, one of the nation's favorite same-sex couples is now engaged!

Actor Both Nuttapong decided to pop the question to fiancé Newyear Kitiwhut following their home country's pivotal news. The couple met on Instagram in 2012 and even starred as a gay couple in the popular Thai drama Top Secret Together.

In a video making its rounds on social media, Both gets down on one knee and proposes to a shocked Newyear. The couple shared the happy news in an Instagram post saying, "B: Will you marry me? NY: I said 'yes' from the first day we met."

The fiancés had previously gotten engaged in September of 2023, before same-sex marriage was legal in their country. Check out the beautiful photos below.