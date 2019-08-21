These Hockey Players Got Married & the Ceremony Was Stunning

"I couldn’t imagine a more perfect day," Madison Packer wrote about her wedding with Anya Battaglino.

National Women's Hockey League players Anya Battaglino and Madison Packer were wed aside a lighthouse at Gurney's Resort & Marina in Newport, Rhode Island this past weekend—and the ceremony looked breathtaking.

"The most perfect day ever," tweeted Anya. "I’m officially a Packer!"

Battaglino is a retired player of the Connecticut Whales and is now the director of the NWHL Players Association. Packer currently plays for the Metropolitan Riveters.

The NWHL congratulated the happy couple.

Congratulations Madison and Anya!