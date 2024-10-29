Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Alan Cumming says that reality TV stars are 'basically drag queens'

Alan Cumming says that reality TV stars are 'basically drag queens'

Actor Alan Cumming attends the 6th annual SCAD aTV Fest 2018 in Atlanta Georgia USA at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on February 3rd 2018
Courtesy of Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shuttershock

The big hair, the big makeup, the DRAMA — Cumming is definitely onto something here.

@politebotanist

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't go sit by Allen Cumming.

In an interview with The New Yorker staff writer Emily Nussbaum last week at the 25th Annual New Yorker festival, Cumming shared his thoughts about reality television prior to hosting his own series.

Hosting The Traitors gave Cumming some perspective on the genre, which he was admittedly "a bit judgy" of beforehand. Cumming said, "The thing I don’t like about a lot of those shows is that they laud, and then therefore encourage, bad behavior and lack of kindness."

Cumming then drew parallels between his feelings on reality stars and drag queens, which are more alike in his mind than one might think.

“I mean, I think all these people on these shows are basically like drag queens and I don’t like a mean drag queen," he explained. "I think you don’t have to be a mean drag queen. You can be commanding and you can be a star and you can be fascinating without having to be mean.”

That's what Cumming has loved most about hosting his Emmy award-winning reality series for it's first two seasons (with a third on the way). It's still a reality game show competition at the end of the day, but the culture of the show is one of collaboration. It's competitive, but not mean spirited. It's all a part of the game.

“It makes people have to work together," he said about The Traitors. “Of course, they’re do[ing] terrible things to each other and they’re treacherous, but it’s not — it’s about the game aspect rather than just being, you know, a meanie and just flinging wine at each other and stuff like that.”

Cumming has described hosting the murder mystery reality game show as "a complete left field, hilarious turn in [his] life and career," but said he "love[s] it" nonetheless.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors can be streamed on Peacock. While season 3 has yet to be given a release date, the cast list is stacked, and includes RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen.

From Your Site Articles
EntertainmentTVDragQueensCelebrities
alan cummingdrag queensnew yorker festivalpeacockreality televisionthe traitorscelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Pride Store HalloweenOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio