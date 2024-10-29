Alan Cumming says that reality TV stars are 'basically drag queens'

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't go sit by Allen Cumming.

In an interview with The New Yorker staff writer Emily Nussbaum last week at the 25th Annual New Yorker festival, Cumming shared his thoughts about reality television prior to hosting his own series.

Hosting The Traitors gave Cumming some perspective on the genre, which he was admittedly "a bit judgy" of beforehand. Cumming said, "The thing I don’t like about a lot of those shows is that they laud, and then therefore encourage, bad behavior and lack of kindness."

Cumming then drew parallels between his feelings on reality stars and drag queens, which are more alike in his mind than one might think. "I mean, I think all these people on these shows are basically like drag queens and I don't like a mean drag queen," he explained. "I think you don't have to be a mean drag queen. You can be commanding and you can be a star and you can be fascinating without having to be mean." That's what Cumming has loved most about hosting his Emmy award-winning reality series for it's first two seasons (with a third on the way). It's still a reality game show competition at the end of the day, but the culture of the show is one of collaboration. It's competitive, but not mean spirited. It's all a part of the game. "It makes people have to work together," he said about The Traitors. "Of course, they're do[ing] terrible things to each other and they're treacherous, but it's not — it's about the game aspect rather than just being, you know, a meanie and just flinging wine at each other and stuff like that."